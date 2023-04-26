Life Travel Travel Products This Instagram-Favorite Travel Brand Just Dropped Its Biggest Launch Ever, and Picks Start at Just $14 Summer vacations just got easier. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 03:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Keep Your Cadence I’m an avid traveler and move frequently, but my job as a professional product reviewer means I’ve become rather attached to products in my skin, hair, and wellness routines that don’t pack easily into a carry-on. At least not without getting messy. But over the past few years, one brand has appeared time and time again, hailed by shoppers for its convenient capsule system that seemingly eradicated the endless frustrations of getting our beauty products through security screenings: Cadence. This travel-ready modular system consists of reusable, magnetic, leakproof containers made from recycled ocean plastic, available in an attractive array of colors. They’re customizable to any traveler, allowing you to to organize and take shampoo and conditioner, vitamins, sunscreen, jewelry, liquids, food spices, and makeup (or anything else you’d like packed neatly!) on the go. The capsules snap together easily and aesthetically to delight both you and the TSA, allowing you to cram all your products into a formation that takes up less space than a paperback in your suitcase. For reference, it looks like a honeycomb when you combine the hexagonal containers. And today, Cadence announced its biggest launch ever, appeasing shoppers’ desire for size and volume flexibility with its new Capsule Flex System, which includes a new range of styles for your most convenient packing yet. Previously, the capsules were only available in one size, the brand’s smallest. Keep Your Cadence To buy: $76; keepyourcadence.com. The new airtight Cadence capsules are available in three sizes starting from just $14 apiece: Small, Medium, and Extender. What’s Extender, you ask? Well, it allows you to convert your existing Cadence capsule into a bigger size, as well as to plan for longer trips or stays. Between the variant sizing and the extension capability, this launch ensures that you can go as big or small with your Cadence system as you’d like, ushering in new frontiers of modular organization. The capsules are available in the brand’s signature colors: charcoal, terracotta, lavender, light pink, sand, blue, green, and mustard. Mix and match, or go monochrome—these canisters look sleek either way. I Live in a Small New York City Apartment, and These 6 Space-Saving Purchases Have Made All the Difference Cadence has sold nearly 1.5 million capsules made with diverted ocean-bound plastic, which comes as no surprise. I’ve only been using the Cadence system for a few months and I’m obsessed with how much less chaotic my toiletries bag looks, feels, and packs down, allowing me to optimize the rest of my suitcase space (without worrying about any leaks.) Founder Steph Hon said she initially developed Cadence because she was chasing that “zero-inbox, ‘everything shower’, clean sheets, clear skin, feeling of control wherever you go,” and that characterization definitely feels accurate to the accomplishment and organization that the system provides. Perhaps best of all, the capsules are both FDA and TSA-approved. Keep Your Cadence To buy: $14; keepyourcadence.com. Since I’m sick and tired of trying to stuff all my toiletries into my limited bathroom and medicine cabinet real estate, I may just start decanting into the Cadence system whenever possible. Similarly, the Cadence Flex System will appeal to shoppers who appreciate zero-waste shopping for products like toiletries and herbs, as you only ever have to buy each capsule once. These simple, effective, and yes, stylish capsules are a win whether you’re a traveler, spring cleaner, or just an everyday shopper. Shop the new sizes starting at just $14 at Cadence. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off