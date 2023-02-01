This Clean Fragrance Brand’s Iconic Perfume Sold Out Five Times—and Now You Can Shop the Scent in a Candle

Grab it now before it’s gone.

February 1, 2023

By Rosie Jane candle launch tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

You’re probably familiar with By Rosie Jane because of its wildly popular fragrances, but the brand has an equally fantastic-smelling candle collection, too, and all the candles were just restocked. You can get scents Leila Lou, Rosie, James, Angie, and Dylan—and this time, the brand’s iconic sold out perfume Dulce is now available in a candle. Since its launch, the Dulce perfume has sold out five times at Sephora, so if you want the candle, you better act fast before it’s gone.

By Rosie Jane produces all kinds of body and fragrance products, including perfumes, oils, body washes, and deodorants. Everything the brand makes is vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, and 100 percent recyclable, so you can feel good about shopping from its line of products. The items are made sustainably with only clean ingredients, which means no phthalates, sulfates, or silicones. The brand will even recycle your empties for you—all you have to do is send your used pumps, roller balls, and caps back. Plus, you’ll be supporting a woman-founded brand when you purchase its products, which is always a bonus.

Rosie Jane DULCE CANDLE
By Rosie Jane.

To buy: $42; byrosiejane.com.

All the candles in By Rosie Jane’s collection are made with 100 percent coconut wax with natural cotton wicks, they don’t contain any paraffin or additives, and have a 60 hour burn time. The newest fragrance, Dulce, is the perfect nostalgic smell. With notes of vanilla, hinoki wood, and nude musk, it’s ‘90’s-inspired and is reminiscent of mixtapes and good times, according to the brand. Reviewers of the crowd-favorite Dulce perfume say that it has a “lovely, sticky sweet marshmallow smell,” and it’s a sophisticated vanilla that isn’t overly sweet, to paint a picture of how the candle smells.  

Rosie Jane LEILA LOU CANDLE
By Rosie Jane.

To buy: $42; byrosiejane.com.

There are five other fragrances available, too, if you’re not into Dulce. For a lighter smell, the Leila Lou candle is inspired by spring with notes of pear, jasmine, and fresh cut grass, and shoppers say it’s an “absolute winner.” And the James scent has fig and gardenia-filled summer vibes that are “cozy and earthy,” according to the brand.  

Rosie Jane JAMES CANDLE
By Rosie Jane.

To buy: $42; byrosiejane.com.

Don’t wait to shop By Rosie Jane’s candle collection restock and the launch of the Dulce candle—the popular scents are bound to sell out soon. 

