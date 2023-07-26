The Regret-Proof Method for Buying Swimwear Online

Don't stress—do this instead.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on July 26, 2023
Gold bathing suit on pink background with sunglasses and woven bag
Photo:

Igishevamaria/Getty Images

Whether you’re buying a dress or shoes, shopping for clothes online is always kind of a mystery, but buying swimwear online can be next-level stressful. It’s not just about finding something that makes you feel your most confident, but that also supports your body the way you want it to. 

Whether you’re shopping for a one-piece for laps, a bikini for the beach, or a tankini to keep you comfortable all summer long—here are eight tips for buying swimwear online according to experts. 

Read the Reviews

One of the easiest ways to figure out if a bathing suit will fit you is to read the reviews, according to Victoria Vesce, model and founder of DeHart Swim. If multiple reviewers note the same thing such as, “Great butt coverage,” or “Perfect for plus-size bodies,” it’s probably true. Some sites will even ask reviewers to list their size, height, or weight—and while every body is different, finding a fellow reviewer with a similar height and body type can help you make a more informed decision about what will fit you best.

Check Social Media

Vesce also suggests checking social media, especially if you aren’t sure what type of swimwear or what brand will look best on you. “See how other people with similar body types tag them.”

Get Your Priorities Straight Before You Click

There are a seemingly endless number of swimwear options out there, so it’s best to begin shopping knowing your size and what you’re looking for. "It’s important to know your measurements and look at each size chart before ordering. Know what coverage and support you're looking for," says Jaymi Washbrun, swimwear designer and founder of JMP The Label.

If you’re looking for bust support, the designer says to search for thicker straps and adjustable tops. “Swimwear with adjustable straps, ties, or closures can offer a better fit and make it easier to customize the garment to your body shape.”

Explore the Website

If you're looking for a specific fit or extra support, many swimwear brands have categories you can shop. They may have swimsuits designed specifically for long torsos, breast support, or maternity.

Order Multiple Sizes

“If you’re shopping for swimwear and haven’t purchased from a brand before, sometimes it’s helpful to buy a few sizes to try on and return the ones that don’t fit properly. Make sure to check a retailer’s return policy, as this is easier to do with free returns and exchanges,” explains Mila Stojanovic, fit expert at Bravissimo. “You may want to try a band size both larger and smaller, and the same with the cup size, just to see what’s most comfortable. Our bodies are so unique, so sometimes it’s a little bit of trial and error to find the swimsuit size that works best for you. Start with your bra size and go from there.”

Know How Swimwear Should Fit

Sometimes it’s hard to know exactly how something should fit, but when it comes to swimwear, there are a few standards says Stojanovic. “The band of your swimwear should be firm but comfortable and should fall horizontal around your back without riding up. If your swimsuit or bikini has underwires, it should sit flat on your ribcage and the wires between your boobs should lie flat against your chest without digging in or poking out. Your boobs should be fully enclosed in the cups with a smooth line and no bulges or gaping where the top and the side of the cups end.”

Still Not Sure? Reach Out to the Brand

Ashley-Victoria Smith, founder and creative director of Voglia Swimwear suggests calling or emailing customer service if you still aren’t sure. “I always encourage [potential customers] to send us an Instagram DM or email with their measurements and/or a photo.”

 Don’t Stress Too Hard About It

“I truly believe it’s not the suit that makes you look beautiful—it’s you,” says Vesce. “Whatever makes you feel the most confident is what flatters you the most!” 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
three bras on pink background
The 12 Best Bras of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
Dive Into Summer Savings With These Early Amazon Prime Day Under-$50 Swimsuit Deals
custom-night-guard-GettyImages-1383881312
I Ordered a Custom Night Guard Online for My Teeth-Grinding—and I'll Never Go Back
Composite of the Quince Swim Line including Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
Quince Launched a Line of Swimsuits and Cover-Ups, and Every Item Is $50 or Less
Three different swimsuits from the best places to buy swimsuits on a pink background.
The 19 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits of 2023
A collage of the best sports bras on a blue background.
The 13 Best Sports Bras of 2023
Floatley Bra Review Tout
Our Editors Are Extremely Picky About Bras, but Finally Found a Comfy One They All Agree on—and It's on Sale
A model wearing one of the best bras for small busts on a two-toned pink background.
The 12 Best Bras for Small Busts of 2023
Best Hot Tubs
The 7 Best Hot Tubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
PD Fashion Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Thousands of Fashion Finds Ahead of Prime Day, And These Are the 30 Best Under $50
Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra On a Pink Background
The 14 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bra Deal Roundup PD Tout
13 Comfortable Bras With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings That Are on Sale This Amazon Prime Day, Up to 65% Off
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There Tout
Ditch Your Uncomfortable Bras for This $20 Prime Day Deal That Feels Barely-There
One of the best strapless bras on a blue background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Two of the most comfortable bras on models with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 12 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three of the best bras for large busts on a peach background.
The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023