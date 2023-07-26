The Regret-Proof Method for Buying Swimwear Online

Whether you’re buying a dress or shoes, shopping for clothes online is always kind of a mystery, but buying swimwear online can be next-level stressful. It’s not just about finding something that makes you feel your most confident, but that also supports your body the way you want it to.

Whether you’re shopping for a one-piece for laps, a bikini for the beach, or a tankini to keep you comfortable all summer long—here are eight tips for buying swimwear online according to experts.

Read the Reviews

One of the easiest ways to figure out if a bathing suit will fit you is to read the reviews, according to Victoria Vesce, model and founder of DeHart Swim. If multiple reviewers note the same thing such as, “Great butt coverage,” or “Perfect for plus-size bodies,” it’s probably true. Some sites will even ask reviewers to list their size, height, or weight—and while every body is different, finding a fellow reviewer with a similar height and body type can help you make a more informed decision about what will fit you best.

Check Social Media

Vesce also suggests checking social media, especially if you aren’t sure what type of swimwear or what brand will look best on you. “See how other people with similar body types tag them.”

Get Your Priorities Straight Before You Click

There are a seemingly endless number of swimwear options out there, so it’s best to begin shopping knowing your size and what you’re looking for. "It’s important to know your measurements and look at each size chart before ordering. Know what coverage and support you're looking for," says Jaymi Washbrun, swimwear designer and founder of JMP The Label.

If you’re looking for bust support, the designer says to search for thicker straps and adjustable tops. “Swimwear with adjustable straps, ties, or closures can offer a better fit and make it easier to customize the garment to your body shape.”

Explore the Website

If you're looking for a specific fit or extra support, many swimwear brands have categories you can shop. They may have swimsuits designed specifically for long torsos, breast support, or maternity.

Order Multiple Sizes

“If you’re shopping for swimwear and haven’t purchased from a brand before, sometimes it’s helpful to buy a few sizes to try on and return the ones that don’t fit properly. Make sure to check a retailer’s return policy, as this is easier to do with free returns and exchanges,” explains Mila Stojanovic, fit expert at Bravissimo. “You may want to try a band size both larger and smaller, and the same with the cup size, just to see what’s most comfortable. Our bodies are so unique, so sometimes it’s a little bit of trial and error to find the swimsuit size that works best for you. Start with your bra size and go from there.”

Know How Swimwear Should Fit

Sometimes it’s hard to know exactly how something should fit, but when it comes to swimwear, there are a few standards says Stojanovic. “The band of your swimwear should be firm but comfortable and should fall horizontal around your back without riding up. If your swimsuit or bikini has underwires, it should sit flat on your ribcage and the wires between your boobs should lie flat against your chest without digging in or poking out. Your boobs should be fully enclosed in the cups with a smooth line and no bulges or gaping where the top and the side of the cups end.”

Still Not Sure? Reach Out to the Brand

Ashley-Victoria Smith, founder and creative director of Voglia Swimwear suggests calling or emailing customer service if you still aren’t sure. “I always encourage [potential customers] to send us an Instagram DM or email with their measurements and/or a photo.”

Don’t Stress Too Hard About It

“I truly believe it’s not the suit that makes you look beautiful—it’s you,” says Vesce. “Whatever makes you feel the most confident is what flatters you the most!”

