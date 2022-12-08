Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin

We do so much with our hands daily, but they’re also one of the most ignored parts of our body. As we switch up our skincare routines seasonally, we should also be leveling up our body care game to combat the moisture-thieving frigid air of winter. Amazon shoppers and Real Simple editors agree: the Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream is the best budget-friendly option to combat dry, chapped skin.

As our top pick for deeply moisturizing hand cream, this ultra-rich lotion is effective on extra dry skin, proving you don't need to spend a fortune to have great hands this winter. The multitasking and hypoallergenic cream locks in moisture, soothes irritated skin, and nourishes with natural antioxidants and fatty acids from sunflower seed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba butter, pumpkin seed oil, green tea extract, watermelon seed oil, and baobab oil. According to Burt's Bees, its fruit acid complex also exfoliates dead skin on your hands. Combined with beeswax, the 98.9 percent natural, dermatologist-tested, and cruelty-free formula protects the skin barrier without using parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS (a form of sulfate).

To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com.

The grease-free and unscented formula quickly dries down without leaving behind a trail of stickiness and softens skin to keep your hands looking and feeling hydrated all winter long. One reviewer said it left their "hands feeling silky and moisturized for hours." They didn't feel the need to reapply constantly, unlike with other hand creams.

Even rock climbers have found the hand cream provides "instant relief" and keeps their hands smooth and smattered in hydration. The top-selling hand cream revived the skin of another reviewer whose hands were "painfully dry and cracked during the colder months." The cream also softened the calluses on their palms.

Combat parched skin and coat your hands with the softening and moisturizing benefits of Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream for just $8 at Amazon.