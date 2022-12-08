Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin

Get relief without the greasy residue.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 03:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Burt's Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin tout
Photo:

Amazon

We do so much with our hands daily, but they’re also one of the most ignored parts of our body. As we switch up our skincare routines seasonally, we should also be leveling up our body care game to combat the moisture-thieving frigid air of winter. Amazon shoppers and Real Simple editors agree: the Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream is the best budget-friendly option to combat dry, chapped skin.

As our top pick for deeply moisturizing hand cream, this ultra-rich lotion is effective on extra dry skin, proving you don't need to spend a fortune to have great hands this winter. The multitasking and hypoallergenic cream locks in moisture, soothes irritated skin, and nourishes with natural antioxidants and fatty acids from sunflower seed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba butter, pumpkin seed oil, green tea extract, watermelon seed oil, and baobab oil. According to Burt's Bees, its fruit acid complex also exfoliates dead skin on your hands. Combined with beeswax, the 98.9 percent natural, dermatologist-tested, and cruelty-free formula protects the skin barrier without using parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS (a form of sulfate).

Burt's Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com.

The grease-free and unscented formula quickly dries down without leaving behind a trail of stickiness and softens skin to keep your hands looking and feeling hydrated all winter long. One reviewer said it left their "hands feeling silky and moisturized for hours." They didn't feel the need to reapply constantly, unlike with other hand creams.

RELATED: I’ve Had Oily Hair All My Life, and This $15 Exfoliating Shampoo Is the Only Thing That’s Helped

Even rock climbers have found the hand cream provides "instant relief" and keeps their hands smooth and smattered in hydration. The top-selling hand cream revived the skin of another reviewer whose hands were "painfully dry and cracked during the colder months." The cream also softened the calluses on their palms.

Combat parched skin and coat your hands with the softening and moisturizing benefits of Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream for just $8 at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2022
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2022
Melting Body Balm
Oui the People’s First-of-Its-Kind Melting Body Balm Revived My Parched, Winter Skin
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
Ilia Beauty BF sale tout
Stock Up on Skincare-Fueled Makeup Staples at Ilia Beauty’s Sitewide Sale This Weekend Only
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
12-best-moisturizers-for-dry-skin-of-2022
The 12 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2022
Merit Beauty BF sale
Score the Internet's Favorite Minimalist Makeup for Less During Merit Beauty's Black Friday Sale
Best affordable skincare brands
The 15 Best Affordable Skincare Brands of 2022
The 11 Best Night Creams of 2022 for Every Skin Type
The 11 Best Night Creams of 2022 for Every Skin Type
KORRES Elasti-Smooth Body Butter Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Uplifting’ Body Butter Makes Their Skin Feel ‘Velvety’—and It’s $17
Best Face Moisturizers
The 12 Best Face Moisturizers of 2022 for Every Skin Type
eczema-realsimple-GettyImages-1166494418
The Best Skincare Routine for Eczema, According to Dermatologists
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
Best Body Wash
The 11 Best Body Washes of 2022 for Every Skin Concern
Woman facing away from camera with long, straight brown hair in a ponytail reaching the middle of her back
6 Winter Beauty Tips and Tricks You'll Want to Try
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022 for Every Hair Type