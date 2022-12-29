These Bullet Journals Will Help You Get Organized and Unleash Your Creative Side—and They’re on Sale

As the New Year approaches, this time of year often becomes a time of reflection and setting new intentions for the year ahead. A solid place to start is by getting your life organized, and bullet journaling can help you accomplish that. Setting goals and tracking your progress will keep you mindful and make you more productive. Logging your habits and breaking down complex tasks into bite-sized steps is easier when you keep a bullet journal.

There's no one-size-fits-all to bullet journaling: Some people prefer colorful, doodle-filled pages to accompany their methods, while others simply need to jot down list after list in black ballpoint to pull it all together. Then you must choose between bound journals or notebooks with coil binding, white or ivory paper, and B5 and A5 sizes. You have several options available, so it's understandable if you get overwhelmed, especially if you’re new to bullet journaling.

We curated a list of the six best bullet journal options currently on sale at Amazon. Whether you need a roomy page to spread your ideas all over or a handy notebook that coordinates with your digital notes, there's a style to suit your needs.

Explore the bullet journals below that will help you unleash your creative side in 2023.

Rettacy Dotted Grid Two-Pack Journal Set

Packed with 160 pages of 120 gsm (grams per square meter) paper, customers commend the "well made and insightful design" of these notebooks for avid journalers. With this two-pack, you'll get one bullet journal for you and one for a friend. After all, you have a better chance of sticking to new habits with an accountability partner.

To buy: $18 (was $26); amazon.com.

Maruman Mnemosyne B5 Dot Grid Notebook

My shelves are lined with Maruman binders and notebooks that I've purchased in bulk because I can't find paper goods that match the high-quality smoothness of this Japanese brand. This notebook includes perforated paper, so you can neatly scrap pages or share your notes. Measuring 9.92 inches high and 7.05 inches wide, it's bigger than the standard A5 bullet journal, giving you more room to plan.

To buy: $8 (was $11); amazon.com.

Lemome Dotted Grid Journal

If you're looking for a basic notebook, this style from Lemome is your match. It sports a convenient pen loop on the binding and an interior pocket perfect for storing business cards, receipts, and stickers. The timeless design has earned it various repeat customers who also say it's an excellent choice for "gifting."

To buy: $15 (was $21); amazon.com.

Paperage Dotted Journal

This best-selling hardcover notebook features a lay-flat design and 160 premium 100 gsm pages, so you don't have to worry about your pens and markers bleeding through the paper. It also boasts a water-resistant vegan leather cover, and select vibrant colors like sky blue, green, yellow, and navy are 17 percent off for a limited time.

To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.

Flying Eagle Spiral Dot Grid Notebook

If you prefer larger, spiral-bound notebooks, you'll be happy with this highly-rated 8 by 11 inch journal. The spiral binding means you don't have to struggle to get it to lay flat for you as you write. The minimalist and durable design left shoppers regretting "not buying it sooner."

To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Shoppers have called this handy notebook "literal magic." Take your bullet journal into the digital age with the reusable 36-page dot grid notebook. Scribble your notes, then use the Rocketbook app to upload them to the cloud, and you can erase them until you're ready to draft your next project.

To buy: $19 (was $30); amazon.com.