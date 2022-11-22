Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday

Buy one in 20 colors for just $43.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on November 22, 2022

BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down tout
Photo:

Amazon

Although Black Friday is one of the best times to cross a few more gifts off of your list, it also makes for an excellent excuse to pick up a few things just for you. Cute sweaters always catch my eye as the chill of winter officially approaches, so I’m always looking for new on-sale options. If you are, too, join me in taking a serious peek at this ruffled sweater that’s quietly discounted before the official sale days even arrive. 

The Btfbm ruffled sweater is one that’s popped up in my Instagram ads more than a few times, but I’ve never been able to find it—until now. The cozy sweater is wool-free and made from 50 percent viscose, 28 percent polyester, and 22 percent nylon, and it’s available in sizes S to XL in 20 different colors. Plus, it has over 1,600 five-star ratings and plenty of positive reviews. 

BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $54); amazon.com.

“I was surprised by how soft it was,” began a five-star reviewer who added that it fits “as expected” and looks “exactly like the picture.” They concluded, “Overall, [I] love it!” Another shopper said that the style is “soft” and “comfy” with “just the right amount of stretch and cute details.” 

The standout feature of the sweater is the ruffled neckline and sleeves. But the buttons that allow you to transform it from a V-neck into more of a crew neck deserve their own mention. Plus, this is a sweater you can pair with jeans and boots for a casual look just as easily as you can do a partial tuck with a skirt or dress pants for a day at the office or a night out for a holiday party. 

“I would recommend this sweater to everyone! It fits perfectly,” wrote a shopper. They said they love the ruffles, and they’re also happy with the sweater’s quality after washing it a few times. Plus, they confirmed you can dress it up or pop it on quickly and still feel put together before you’re on the go. 

Before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush, treat yourself to a new cute and comfy ruffled sweater while this one is on sale for 20 percent off.  

