This Clever Silicone Broom From Amazon Cleans Up Spills and Pet Hair—Even on Carpets

Shoppers say it’s “light and easy to use.”

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 07:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Broombi silicone broom
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Tired of your old broom that brushes dirt across the floor as you sweep? Meet the Broombi broom. The unique design captures debris without spreading it around and making a mess, and it will save you time, since you won’t have as many dirt piles to clean up as you might with a typical broom. Grab it from Amazon for $35.

In place of bristles, the broom has a flat silicone edge with four blades that create static electricity when sweeping to attract and hold on to dust and hair, according to the brand. When cleaning with a regular broom, debris can end up flying all over the place as it gets brushed away. To prevent that from happening, the Broombi broom has openings in its grid frame that let air flow through to avoid disturbing particles as you sweep. The flat design also allows the tool to squeeze into corners and behind and under furniture. When you’re finished using it, just rinse the blade with water to get rid of any remaining debris.

Original Broombi - All-Surface Silicone Broom

Amazon

The broom has an adjustable telescopic handle so that it’s comfortable for people of different heights to hold. It’s durable, too: The handle is made of aluminum with an anti-corrosion coating. You can use the versatile tool on almost any surface in your house, including tile, hardwood, carpet, and windows. It effectively removes hair and pet fur from rugs, and it can be used to clean up spills, too. Don’t worry if you accidentally break a plate or mug because glass won’t get caught in the silicone blade like it can with bristles.

The popular broom has earned nearly 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. While the broom is sturdy, it’s also “light and easy to use,” according to a customer who struggles with arthritis. “It is great for dog hair and reaching underneath [the] washer, dryer, and refrigerator,” said one reviewer. One shopper even commented that they threw out their old broom “immediately” after using the Broombi model. 

You won’t regret buying the Broombi silicone broom to pick up all the leftover debris that your bristle broom or vacuum missed. Shop it for $35 at Amazon, and find more handy cleaning tools from Amazon below.

Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set

Amazon kelamayi Upgrade Stand Up Broom and Dustpan Set, Self-Cleaning with Dustpan Teeth

Amazon

LandHope Rubber Broom 

Amazon LandHope Pet Hair Rubber Broom Indoor Sweeper with Squeegee Edge & 50 inch Adjustable Thicken Handle Non Scratch Soft Bristle

Amazon

Yocada Floor Squeegee 

Amazon Yocada Floor Squeegee Scrubber Adjustable Telescopic Pole Heavy Duty Household Broom EVA Foam Blade

Amazon

Kefanta Multifunction Magic Broom

Amazon Multifunction Magic Broom, Silicone Floor Squeegee Broom with 59" Long Handle

Amazon

Mr.Siga Multipurpose Silicone Squeegee 

Amazon MR.SIGA Multi-Purpose Silicon Squeegee for Window, Glass, Shower Door, Car Windshield, Heavy Duty Window Scrubber, Includes Suction Hook

Amazon

FURemover Pet Hair Remover

Amazon FURemover Pet Hair Remover Carpet Rake - Rubber Broom for Pet Hair Removal Tool with Squeegee & Telescoping Handle

Amazon

Kolliee Floor Squeegee

Amazon KOLLIEE Floor Squeegee Adjustable 18''-59.8'' Long Handle Shower Squeegee with Hook Bathroom Squeegee Foam Blade

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

J.Jill TM+ Fall Fashion Roundup tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 13 Staples I’m Buying for My Fall Wardrobe
Target Dress Sale Tout
We Found 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Fall Dresses for $35 or Less at Target
Hoover Carpet Cleaner tout
Hoover’s Spot Carpet Cleaner That Leaves Furniture ‘Looking Brand New’ Is on Sale for $100
Related Articles
Hoover Carpet Cleaner tout
Hoover’s Spot Carpet Cleaner That Leaves Furniture ‘Looking Brand New’ Is on Sale for $100
Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum Deal One-Off Tout
Score the Bissell Vacuum That’ll Suck ‘Decades of Dirt Out’ of Carpets on Sale for $70
Labor Day Cleaning Gadget Deal -- Amazon Tout
These Popular Bottle Cleaning Brushes Are Down to Just $1 Apiece Ahead of Labor Day
Roundup: Best Amazon LDW Deals Tout
The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
organize-laundry-room-GettyImages-1434126129
How to Organize a Laundry Room
Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Call This ‘Ridiculously Lightweight’ Vacuum a ‘Miracle’—and It’s on Sale for Labor Day
LDW Vacuum Deals Tout
The 20 Best Labor Day Deals to Shop on Vacuums From Dyson, Shark, and More
vacuum-mistakes-GettyImages-1385408444
6 Things Your Vacuum Is Begging You to Stop Doing
gum-on-carpet-GettyImages-174752505
How to Get Gum Out of Carpet
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Deal Tout
Save $90 on the Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner That Can Make Rugs Look ‘Brand New Again'
Shark Navigator Lift Away Pro Vacuum Tout
Woah, 8,000+ Shoppers Scored This Supremely Powerful Shark Vacuum This Past Month, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
A collage of three expert-approved fall garden tools on a green background.
All the Fall Gardening Tools on Amazon You Need for a Pristine Backyard, According to an Expert
Vacuum One-Off Tout
Act Fast! This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Tackles Pet Hair With Ease—and It's 77% Off for a Limited Time
Amazon Amazon Genius Home Finds
8 Genius Home Finds That Are Quickly Growing in Popularity at Amazon—Starting at $8
Black + Decker Cordless Powered Floor Sweeper tout
The 7 Best Brooms for Sweeping Your Floors
Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed