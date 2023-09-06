Home This Clever Silicone Broom From Amazon Cleans Up Spills and Pet Hair—Even on Carpets Shoppers say it’s “light and easy to use.” By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 07:30PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Tired of your old broom that brushes dirt across the floor as you sweep? Meet the Broombi broom. The unique design captures debris without spreading it around and making a mess, and it will save you time, since you won’t have as many dirt piles to clean up as you might with a typical broom. Grab it from Amazon for $35. In place of bristles, the broom has a flat silicone edge with four blades that create static electricity when sweeping to attract and hold on to dust and hair, according to the brand. When cleaning with a regular broom, debris can end up flying all over the place as it gets brushed away. To prevent that from happening, the Broombi broom has openings in its grid frame that let air flow through to avoid disturbing particles as you sweep. The flat design also allows the tool to squeeze into corners and behind and under furniture. When you’re finished using it, just rinse the blade with water to get rid of any remaining debris. Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon The broom has an adjustable telescopic handle so that it’s comfortable for people of different heights to hold. It’s durable, too: The handle is made of aluminum with an anti-corrosion coating. You can use the versatile tool on almost any surface in your house, including tile, hardwood, carpet, and windows. It effectively removes hair and pet fur from rugs, and it can be used to clean up spills, too. Don’t worry if you accidentally break a plate or mug because glass won’t get caught in the silicone blade like it can with bristles. The popular broom has earned nearly 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. While the broom is sturdy, it’s also “light and easy to use,” according to a customer who struggles with arthritis. “It is great for dog hair and reaching underneath [the] washer, dryer, and refrigerator,” said one reviewer. One shopper even commented that they threw out their old broom “immediately” after using the Broombi model. You won’t regret buying the Broombi silicone broom to pick up all the leftover debris that your bristle broom or vacuum missed. Shop it for $35 at Amazon, and find more handy cleaning tools from Amazon below. Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 LandHope Rubber Broom Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Yocada Floor Squeegee Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $16 Kefanta Multifunction Magic Broom Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 Mr.Siga Multipurpose Silicone Squeegee Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $11 FURemover Pet Hair Remover Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $13 Kolliee Floor Squeegee Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 13 Staples I’m Buying for My Fall Wardrobe We Found 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Fall Dresses for $35 or Less at Target Hoover’s Spot Carpet Cleaner That Leaves Furniture ‘Looking Brand New’ Is on Sale for $100