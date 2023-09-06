This Clever Silicone Broom From Amazon Cleans Up Spills and Pet Hair—Even on Carpets

Tired of your old broom that brushes dirt across the floor as you sweep? Meet the Broombi broom. The unique design captures debris without spreading it around and making a mess, and it will save you time, since you won’t have as many dirt piles to clean up as you might with a typical broom. Grab it from Amazon for $35.

In place of bristles, the broom has a flat silicone edge with four blades that create static electricity when sweeping to attract and hold on to dust and hair, according to the brand. When cleaning with a regular broom, debris can end up flying all over the place as it gets brushed away. To prevent that from happening, the Broombi broom has openings in its grid frame that let air flow through to avoid disturbing particles as you sweep. The flat design also allows the tool to squeeze into corners and behind and under furniture. When you’re finished using it, just rinse the blade with water to get rid of any remaining debris.

Amazon

The broom has an adjustable telescopic handle so that it’s comfortable for people of different heights to hold. It’s durable, too: The handle is made of aluminum with an anti-corrosion coating. You can use the versatile tool on almost any surface in your house, including tile, hardwood, carpet, and windows. It effectively removes hair and pet fur from rugs, and it can be used to clean up spills, too. Don’t worry if you accidentally break a plate or mug because glass won’t get caught in the silicone blade like it can with bristles.

The popular broom has earned nearly 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. While the broom is sturdy, it’s also “light and easy to use,” according to a customer who struggles with arthritis. “It is great for dog hair and reaching underneath [the] washer, dryer, and refrigerator,” said one reviewer. One shopper even commented that they threw out their old broom “immediately” after using the Broombi model.

You won’t regret buying the Broombi silicone broom to pick up all the leftover debris that your bristle broom or vacuum missed. Shop it for $35 at Amazon, and find more handy cleaning tools from Amazon below.

