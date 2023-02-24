I’m a Runner With Plantar Fasciitis, and I’ve Sworn by These Comfy Sneakers for a Decade

Shortly after graduating from college, I realized I suddenly had time to set more fun personal goals for myself. The weather was still warm, and spending time outside was top of mind. So, I downloaded the running app Couch 2 5K, laced up my sneakers, and vowed to slowly but surely become a runner. That was more than a decade ago. I not only became a runner with an intense love for my enduring hobby, but I also developed a host of product preferences—and key among them is a specific style of Brooks sneakers that you can buy at Amazon.

Over the years, I have tried what feels like a never ending list of brands and sneakers. Some companies have great shoes that simply don’t fit well on my feet, others have sneakers that seem too expensive for the lack of support that they offer, and then there are the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes. In my opinion, these are the shoes that are made of magic—and 5,800 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers help back up my claim.

To buy: $112 (was $140); amazon.com.

I have a high arch and a tendency to experience plantar fasciitis, so supportive sneakers are paramount to my experience as a runner and a walker. I’ve found that this lightweight sneaker style offers the most arch and ankle support of the brand’s options I’ve tried, and that’s likely a result of Brooks’ goals for the Adrenaline GTS 22 to offer a “smooth ride” with “high energizing cushioning.” Plus, the brand takes comfort to another level by supporting your knees and hips through its GuideRails technology, which prevents “excess movement” and keeps you in your “natural stride, even when you get tired.” In my experience, this translates to feeling as though the shoes are hugging my arches and ankles to make way for a smooth run that never feels as though I’m hurting my body.

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers are available in up to 35 colors in standard whole and half sizes that range from 5 to 13 (I find they run true to size). The shoes are designed for running, which is why I first purchased them. But I also wear them for walking workouts and long days spent exploring theme parks or cities. Brooks points out the style is ideal for the gym, too. Essentially, once you start wearing these sneakers, you’ll only find more reasons to keep them on. In fact, the comfort and cushioning even helped the style earn the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Whether you’re a fellow runner or you’re simply searching for an ultra-comfortable sneaker that’s lightweight to wear, fun to see on your feet, and worth every penny, pick up a pair of the Brooks Adrenaline shoes. Then get ready to enjoy the cushioning and support I’ve sworn by for more than a decade.