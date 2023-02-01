Treat Your Valentine With These 6 Affordable Luxuries From Brooklinen’s Gift Guide, Starting at $26

We all know that when choosing a Valentine’s Day gift for our loved ones there are more creative ways to show you care than the overdone bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates. Now don’t get us wrong, most people will happily accept sweets and flowers come Valentine’s Day, but showing intentionality behind gift-giving is what makes someone feel extra special. And there are so many unique gifts available for a love-filled holiday.

Showing thought behind a present automatically makes it all the more special—even more so than the cost. In our opinion, the gift of self-care is severely underrated, especially after the busy holiday season, and gifting small luxuries that help your loved one unwind makes for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day treat. Brooklinen’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is full of high-quality gifts any of which your special someone will cherish.

Whether your Valentine loves cozy scents, knows the restorative power of great sleep, or treats baths as a spa-time ritual, Brooklinen’s gift guide has affordable luxuries perfect for relaxing. We’ve compiled our favorite Brooklinen gifts—all under $100.

The 6 Best Brooklinen Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

With Valentine’s Day coming up quickly, don’t miss out on these affordable, unique, and thoughtful gifts that will make your Valentine feel extra special. Read more about each item below.

Brooklinen

Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

Gift your Valentine a great night’s sleep with the Mulberry Silk Eye Mask. The silk mask is gentle on the skin and hair, and it fits comfortably around your head as you sleep. . The 100 percent silk fabric is cool to the touch (offering a refreshing feeling on the eyes) yet it’s breathable, making it comfortable enough to wear all night. The luxuriously soft silk comes in a wide variety of colors, but for a Valentine’s Day theme, the blush color fits the holiday perfectly. Easy to care for, simply throw the eye mask in the wash.

To buy: $26 (was $29); brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen

Love Note Candle

Brooklinen’s candle collection is highly giftable in general, but the Love Note Candle, with its warm and woody romantic blend, is perfect for the love-filled holiday. With notes of freesia, rose, and caramel, it’s Valentine’s Day in a scent. The 8-ounce hand-poured candle is made of a soy and coconut wax blend with a cotton wick, and it has about 60 hours of burn time.

To buy: $32 (was $35); brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen

Classic Pillowcases

Beyond flowers and chocolates, the Classic Pillowcases are a unique gift that anyone will love. Made of crisp percale, the pillowcases are breathable to help prevent sweating at night—perfect for hot sleepers. The 270-thread count weave gives the pillowcases hotel-style flair. Bring hotel-quality bedding to your home as the pillowcase’s discreet envelope cover ensures that the pillow will stay in place and always look great. Made of 100 percent long-staple cotton, resting easy after a long day is the ultimate gift.

To buy: from $44 (was from $49); brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen

Super-Plush Robe

Transform bath time into spa time with the Super-Plush Robe. Made of 100 percent combed long-staple Turkish cotton, putting the robe on after a hot shower will feel like being wrapped in a cloud. With wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, a tie belt at the waist, and pockets, the robe is highly functional, although it’ll be hard to do anything but lounge in its softness. Available in white, striped flamingo, graphite, and smoke, among a few other last-call and limited-edition colors—there’s a plush robe for your Valentine.

To buy: from $99; brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Made of the same 100 percent combed long-staple Turkish cotton as the robes, the Super-Plush Bath Towels also are a luxurious gift. The set comes with two 30 by 58-inch towels in Brooklinen’s best-selling towel weave. Weighing 820 GSM (grams per square meter), the extra thick towels are Brooklinen’s heaviest option, making for a luxurious experience. The towels are available in classic bath options such as graphite, smoke, white, and marled black, as well as a few limited-edition and last-call colors.

To buy: $75; brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen

Candle and Diffuser Set

To treat your loved one this Valentine’s Day and gift them Brooklinen’s Candle and Diffuser Set. The scented set will liven up their space and last for a long time—definitely longer than a bouquet of roses. Available in two of Brooklinen’s fresh scents, the Good Intentions set has notes of basil, eucalyptus, and patchouli for an earthy and warm experience. The Bright Idea set has notes of geranium, cardamom, and vetiver for a floral and warm experience. The two-piece set comes with an 8-ounce candle with about 60 hours of burn time and a 5.07-ounce diffuser with reeds.

To buy: $71 (was $79); brooklinen.com.