Brooklinen's Newest Launch May Be Its Prettiest Yet—and It's All on Sale

Including new colorways: Portobello and Moss.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens.
Published on August 24, 2023

Brooklinen Launch Tout
Photo:

Brooklinen

I’m a person who believes that getting proper sleep can make everything else fall into place. As a shopping writer, I’ve tested dozens of sheets, pillows, mattress toppers, and more; when it comes to linens, New York-based bedding retailer Brooklinen is one of the best of them, making new launches oh-so-tempting to my wallet.

As the sweltering temperatures start to abate and fall peeks appealingly around the corner, my daydreams fill with images of pumpkin bread and snuggling up in my softest quilt to watch a cozy, beloved movie. So Brooklinen’s expansion of its Organic Collection couldn’t have come at a more perfect time, with new colorways of its 100 percent organic cotton picks. As a bonus, the entire site is currently 15 percent off as part of the retailer’s Staycation Sale. Just use code SUMMER15 at checkout, with savings lasting until August 30 at 9:59 a.m. ET.

Crafted with eco-consciousness in mind, the Organic Collection includes sheets, duvet covers, towels, bathrobes, and bath mats each inspired by nature’s lustrous hues. Most recently, Brooklinen dropped Moss, a rich golden yellow, and Portobello (yes, like the mushroom), which is a light brown-gray. Material-wise, each pick is made from Oeko-Tex certified long-staple cotton. 

Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

A sham, quilt, and throw blanket are new to the collection in its original shades, too. Add a touch of comfort to your bedding with a new cotton quilt, made in Portugal and soon-to-be beloved in your home. Its year-round versatility makes it a winner as opposed to bedding you need to swap with the seasons, so is a helpful option to avoid having to buy different sheets and blankets to accommodate the temperature. Plus, it looks stylish and snug in any space.

Organic Crinkle Cotton Quilt

Brooklinen Organic Cotton Quilt

Brooklinen

Using a sham is an effortless way to elevate a collection of pillows, especially if you prefer to have multiple on the bed. It’s lightweight, yet thicker than a regular pillowcase, adding that certain je ne sais quoi that can instantly update the look of your bedroom.

Organic Cotton Sham Set of 2

Brooklinen Organic Cotton Shams

Brooklinen

A breezy yet comforting throw blanket is always a winner too, because you can still use it during the summer, but it’s warm and lovable during the other seasons. Layer it with other throw blankets you adore, or use it alone. The creamy vanilla and dreamy blue colorways will undoubtedly mesh with any décor.

Organic Cotton Throw Blanket

Brooklinen Organic Cotton Throw Blanket

Brooklinen

Better yet, overhaul your entire bed or bath setup all at once with a set. I love that Brooklinen makes it so easy to style and decide on various combos, which include a bath sheet bundle, core sheet set, and more. For indecisive shoppers like myself, having a new look with one add-to-cart click is invaluable. Plus, Brooklinen’s towel sets are ultra-soft, which makes them almost feel spa-like after your shower or bath.

Organic Ribbed Bath Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen Organic Ribbed Bath Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen

Explore the rest of the new additions to the Organic Collection—and the sitewide Staycation Sale—at Brooklinen while discounts last.

