Brooklinen Just Launched New Sheets, Robes, Towels, and More—and They’re All Organic

They even come in a variety of relaxing, spa-like colors.

By Brandi Fuller
Published on April 18, 2023 03:15PM EDT

If you love high-quality bedding, you may already be a fan of Brooklinen’s cozy, durable sheets, comforters, and blankets. But now, there’s another reason to love the luxury brand—it just launched a new organic line

The Organic Collection will feature eco-friendly sheets, pillowcases, towels, robes, bath mats, and a duvet cover. All of the products are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard as well as Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means the bed and bath products have been tested for over 350 toxic chemicals, so you can relax in your linens knowing they are safe and clean. 

Organic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen

To buy: From $370; brooklinen.com.

The bedding is available in white, vanilla, warm clay, blue marina, and desert stripe to match a variety of aesthetics, whether you have a modern organic style or prefer a coastal vibe. The sheets are lightweight and airy, making them ideal for those who live in warmer climates or tend to run hot at night. 

The towels, which are made with 100 percent Turkish cotton and weigh in at 560 GSM, have a similar color scheme and are available in white, vanilla, blue seas, and sunstone red. We love that these tones create a calming and spa-like atmosphere so your bathroom can feel like a relaxing oasis. 

Organic Bed and Bath Bundle

Brooklinen

To buy: From $309; brooklinen.com.

If you want to purchase both bedding and bath products, you can also save up to 25 percent with the Organic Bed & Bath Bundle, which includes a sheet set, two ribbed bath towels, and two ribbed hand towels. This allows you to save a little bit of money while cultivating a charming and cozy bathroom or bedroom. The bundles also make perfect gifts for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. 

To celebrate the launch and in honor of Earth Day, during the month of April, Brooklinen has partnered with and will be donating to The New York Bee Sanctuary, which builds sanctuaries for pollinators in New York.

Head to Brooklinen to shop the full collection, and check out more top picks below.   

Organic Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

To buy: From $219; brooklinen.com.

Organic Duvet Cover

Brooklinen

To buy: From $209; brooklinen.com.

Organic Pillowcases

Brooklinen

To buy: From $65; brooklinen.com.

Organic Ribbed Bath Towel Bundle

Brooklinen

To buy: From $144; brooklinen.com.

Organic Ribbed Bath Mat

Brooklinen

To buy: From $45; brooklinen.com.

Organic Ribbed Robe

Brooklinen

To buy: From $119; brooklinen.com.

Organic Ribbed Bath Sheets

Brooklinen

To buy: From $109; brooklinen.com.

Organic Ribbed Bath Towels

Brooklinen

To buy: From $89; brooklinen.com.

