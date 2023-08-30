12 Must-Haves to Shop From Brooklinen’s Labor Day Sale While Everything Is 20% Off

Labor Day always feels like the holiday that unofficially closes summer and welcomes fall, and we’re excited for one of the coziest seasons of the year to officially get underway. Not only is the long weekend a time to start bookmarking soup recipes and stocking up on favorite candles, but it’s also a chance to score some really great deals on items that will make your spaces feel even more homey for the months to come. And one retailer whose sale you absolutely shouldn’t miss is Brooklinen.

Brooklinen is known for its sumptuous bedding and bath sets, and the pieces are so popular that the brand has developed a very devoted following. It’s not often that the retailer launches a sitewide sale that allows you to try each and every one of its beloved pieces, but the Labor Day sale is a unique opportunity: Brooklinen is offering 20 percent off of nearly everything (excluding Last Call items) through Wednesday, September 6.

Best Pieces to Shop During Brooklinen’s Labor Day Sale

While prices start at just $24 during the sale, you can spruce up your bathroom with a new plush bath mat. You can also score Brooklinen’s robe for $80 while it’s discounted, and shoppers say it’s “so soft and comfortable” and makes them feel like they’re visiting a spa post-shower. While you’re adding new pieces to your bathroom, don’t forget about your bedroom. Shoppers love the washed linen sheet bundle, which you can save a whopping $351 on during the Labor Day sale—and you’ll want to scoop up the linen duvet set while you’re at it because you can save $100. Of course, there are other standouts that you should add to your Brooklinen shopping cart, too.

Classic Bath Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen

The Classic Bath Sheet Bundle has nearly 21,900 reviews, and Brooklinen says it’s “a classic for a reason.” The set comes with four 100 percent Turkish cotton towels (two bath sheets and two hand towels), and the brand says each one is absorbent, lightweight, and designed for everyday use. If you would rather try just the towels and not the whole set, you can also pick up a set of two Classic Bath Sheets during the Labor Day sale.

Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

Brooklinen

I received the Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket earlier this year as a free sample from the brand, and I’ve used it almost daily ever since. I love that it’s available in three colors and made from 100 percent cotton for a truly lightweight feel that’s perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. And the textured fabric and beautifully placed stitching offer the blanket a much more luxurious look and feel. At 70 by 50 inches, you can use this blanket in your family room for cozy nights spent reading or watching TV, or you can add this as an extra layer on top of your bed (my personal preference). I would absolutely pay full price for this throw, so the sale price is an opportunity that you shouldn’t miss.

Down Alternative Comforter

Brooklinen

Fall is a great time to start to add extra layers to your bedding just in time for cooler temperatures, so plan to pick up a down alternative comforter in twin/twin XL, full/queen, or king/California king. It’s designed for “all season” use, but Brooklinen does mention that it’s perfect “for those who like it extra cozy.” The comforter has a 100 percent cotton sateen shell, so you can use it on its own. But you can also choose to use it as a duvet insert because it has loops on all corners that are designed for you to attach it to the duvet cover of your choice (Brooklinen has one if you’re interested).

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen

The Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle is Brooklinen’s ultimate set, and it’s available in 12 colors and patterns. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, two pillowcases, extra pillowcases, and a duvet cover for as little as $185 while the Labor Day sale is live. Each piece is made with a 270 thread-count weave for a “hotel-style luxury” feel, notes the brand. And Brooklinen highlights that the set is ideal for hot sleepovers because the sheets “will help you stay cool all night long.” With a whopping 79,600 reviews, shoppers are quick to offer the set their praise, with one saying, “I can’t quite believe how soft these sheets are—and getting better with every wash.”

Organic Cotton Quilt

Brooklinen

Just like its name implies, the organic cotton quilt is made from 100 percent long staple organic cotton. It’s available in two colors (beige and blue) in two sizes (full/queen and king/California king), so you can choose the option that will work best with your bed. And Brooklinen highlights that the quilt is perfect for hot sleepers. While I don’t own this specific quilt, I can say a quilt is my go-to solution to too-warm bedding—I actually keep my quilt on my bed all year long. If you would prefer to add the quilt set to your bedroom, it’s also on sale and includes a quilt and two shams for a complete look.

The key to shopping this Labor Day sale is to add your favorite items to your cart early, because these shopper-favorites are likely to sell out. So, just in time for fall, refresh your bedding and bath linens with new cozy options from Brooklinen.

Bath Mat

Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Brooklinen

Super-Plush Robe

Brooklinen

Down Alternative Mattress Topper

Brooklinen

Linen Duvet Set

Brooklinen

Reversible Linen Quilt Set

Brooklinen

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle