Get Cold-Weather Ready This Fall With Cozy Picks From This Beloved Bedding Brand—Starting at $15

Brooklinen’s holiday curation features gifts for everybody on your list (including yourself).

By Grace Smith
Published on October 6, 2022

Beloved home goods brand, Brooklinen is always buzzing with steals and surprises. This fall, the New York-based bedding retailer invites customers to think ahead to the holidays with its new, curated collection of gift-worthy picks. As the temperatures dip, however, I’m mostly thinking about cozy selections for myself to bundle up in for the next few months. Its bedroom products? Top of my wishlist.

I’m definitely swapping my breezy summer bedding for more cold-weather-friendly flannels and weaves (hello-o heathered cashmere!), and adding a neutral, elegant wool throw to the end of my bed. As a bonus, new customers also get 10 percent off its entire site; automatically applied at checkout.

And Brooklinen’s not just top of line for bedding. It also has spa-worthy robes, silk pillowcases, weighted blankets, diffusers, and more. Each of these add to a comfy, warm atmosphere that makes it oh-so-difficult to leave my apartment. 

Editor-Picked Cold-Weather Picks From the Brooklinen Holiday Collection:

Read on for the five cold-weather worthy selections I’m eyeing this fall from its first-ever holiday curation, from snug sheets to comforting weighted throws to cheerful socks.

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set 

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

To buy: From $299; brooklinen.com.

I recently had the unfortunate realization that my subleased apartment doesn’t let me control when the heat turns on, and apparently people who get cold easily just suffer for the days before the temperature plummets to a certain threshold. Swapping my linen bedding for this extra warm sheet set—crafted from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent cashmere—has done wonders in solving my midnight shivers. It’s also ultra soft and luxurious.

Socks 

Socks

To buy: $15; brooklinen.com.

I’ve never heard of “indoor socks” before discovering these, but the concept makes intuitive sense; they are the socks you get into as an indulgence at the end of your day when you get full-on snuggly. They’re fully cushioned and lined with terry on the inside, so you get toasty rather than sweaty. The two-toned pastel colorway is an added bonus.

Luxe Core Sheet Set 

Luxe Core Sheet Set

To buy: From $169; brooklinen.com.

I tend to associate Brooklinen with more neutral colorways, so the brand threw in a twist for its 2022 holiday collection: a museum-worthy pattern that summons trippy vibes as you head off to dreamland. After all, cold-weather picks don’t have to be boring. This Luxe Core Sheet Set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases in its buttery sateen finish.

Weighted Throw Blanket

Weighted Throw Blanket

To buy: $169; brooklinen.com.

Weighted blankets have been proven to quell anxiety and allow you to sleep more deeply. When you’re under one of these blankets, you’re less anxious—both mentally and physically. The Brooklinen version has a textured cotton exterior that fits with any aesthetic, and it’s available in four different colorways.

Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket

Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket

To buy: $199; brooklinen.com.

Below 70 degrees? Give me all the cashmere, thank you very much. This subtle yet striking throw is crafted from 80 percent lambswool and a whopping 20 percent cashmere. Style over a couch or chair, or curl up in this every night for extra layering power.

More Must-Shop Deals

