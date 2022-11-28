This Ultra-Soft Brooklinen Robe Majorly Upgraded My Nightly Routine, and It’s at Its Lowest Price of the Year

If I’m being completely honest, I have a really hard time sticking to a daily routine in the wintertime. On dreary mornings, it’s all too easy for me to hit the snooze button instead of dragging myself out of bed to a frigid apartment. And since the sun sets before I finish work most days, I instantly lose all motivation after 5 p.m. and end up doom-scrolling the night away on social media.

Instead of giving up completely and hibernating until spring, I’ve started the habit of incorporating small pleasures into my daily routine to make them more enticing. While there are several products involved in my nightly self-care routine, one of the most noteworthy has undoubtedly been the Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe. Its thick, Turkish cotton fabric feels like a warm hug every time I put it on, and the absorbent fabric wicks away moisture for ultimate comfort. Plus, this robe is currently at its lowest price of the year for Brooklinen’s Cyber Monday sale.

To buy: $75 (was $99); brooklinen.com.

I’ve had my eyes on Brooklinen’s robe selections for several months now, waiting for the perfect time to snag one for myself. When I received the limited-edition Super-Plush Robe as a gift from the brand, I was ecstatic—and excited to see if it lived up to my expectations. After a month of wearing it nearly every day after showering, I can confidently say that it has drastically changed my nightly routine for the better.

Unlike other bathrobes I’ve owned that are flimsy and get drenched easily, I love the thick, plush texture of the Brooklinen robe, which feels similar to that of a luxury hotel bath towel. It’s super absorbent, so I don’t have to walk around my apartment feeling damp after a shower. I’ve also noticed that the robe completely dries in a matter of hours, reducing the risk of mold and bacteria growing on it. Even after multiple washes, it still comes out of the dryer feeling plush, clean, and snag-free.

I also like that it features deep pockets and a comfortable tie waist for a perfect, customizable fit. At 5 feet 9 inches tall, I often have a hard time finding clothes that are long enough, yet the size small hits below my knees for ultimate warmth and coverage. Even the cuffed sleeves are adjustable, so I can roll them up if I want them out of the way or leave them full-length for a more cozy fit.

Simply wearing something so comfy and warm while doing simple tasks—whether I’m applying skincare, doing dishes, or brushing my teeth—makes the whole experience a little more luxurious. In turn, this makes it more likely that I’ll actually stick to my routines for more than a day or two.

You can score Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Robe for 25 percent off its original price—the biggest discount we’ve seen all year—for a limited time during the brand’s Cyber Monday sale. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family or you want to spoil yourself this winter, now is the perfect time to grab this cozy bathrobe.

While you’re at it, there are plenty of other Brooklinen goods to shop at a 25 percent discount, including bedding, candles, socks, and more. Here are a few of our other favorite items to add to your cart:

