Brooklinen’s Classic Core Sheet Set Keeps Me Cool All Night—and It’s Available New Spring Colors

As we transition from winter to spring, swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must for a cozy sleep. Popular bedding brand, Brooklinen, knows this and has recently added limited-edition spring-inspired colors to its lighter-weight bedding options. In the past weeks, Brooklinen has gradually launched warm weather-friendly bedding, including its editor-loved lightweight 100 percent cotton throw. Its most recent release? The brand’s breezier linens are now available in limited-edition, cheerful colors. Shop from Brooklinen’s Classic and Luxe sheet sets just in time for spring—but hurry, several colors are already selling out.

Where I live, it’s already starting to heat up, and I noticed that I was waking up feeling sticky in the morning. I recently swapped out my heavier sheets in favor of Brooklinen’s Classic Core Sheet Set in Basil, and am no longer waking up sweaty. The spring collection originally included three colors: Basil, Calm Waters in Sage, and Abstract Kite. However, they recently expanded the collection’s offerings to include Himalayan Salt, Toffee, Oyster, Raindrop Blue, and Medallion Dot in Warm Gray. Wanting a solid pop of color under my white quilt, I decided on Basil, and the cheerful green hue is a warm welcome every time I walk into my room.

Brooklinen

To buy: From $111 (was from $139); brooklinen.com.

The Classic Core Sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Crisp and great for warmer weather, the sheets are made of 100 percent long-staple cotton and have a cool 270 thread count, making them breathable come long summer nights. Woven in a percale style, the bedding has a luxurious hotel sheet feel. While the sheets have saved me from sweaty nights, I have not sacrificed comfort. Just as soft as my heavier sheets, I curled into bed the first night and instantly fell asleep—plus, I woke up dry.

A tip is to wash the set before making the bed as they felt softer after pulling them from the dryer. Brooklinen recommends machine-washing the sheets cold with like colors, tumble dry low, and use non-chlorine bleach only.

Brooklinen

To buy: From $111 (was from $139); brooklinen.com.

I’m not alone in my appreciation of the classic set, in fact, more than 12,000 Brooklinen shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One five-star reviewer first purchased a percale set three years ago, and has since swapped all of their bedding with Brooklinen’s percale noting, “my sleep since changing the type of sheet I use, has been incredible. I even tried other brands of percale, but none of them have held up to repeated laundering.”

It’s time to switch out your sheets for the breathable set. Shop Brooklinen’s Classic Core Sheet Set in limited-edition spring color options before they’re gone.