This Beach Towel Is the Softest and Most Luxurious One I Own, and You Absolutely Need It for Summer

If I had to name my favorite place in the world, I would have to declare a tie between the beach and the pool. There’s just something special about days spent swimming in the ocean with breaks in between to read in a beach chair, walk on the sand, or jump into the cool water of a pool. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that my excitement for upcoming beach and pool trips reaches new heights once spring arrives. The only way I know how to cope is by stocking up on essentials, and I’m so excited to have discovered Brooklinen’s beach towel.

There are a few things that can make or break a pool or beach day, and one item that I simply have to love is a great beach towel. I love towels that are as absorbent as they are soft to the touch, and those that I can wrap up in with room to spare. So, after having such a positive experience with Brooklinen’s cotton blanket, I was eager to put one of the brand’s newly restocked classic beach towels to the test.

Brooklinen

To buy: $65; brooklinen.com.

Brooklinen’s beach towel is made from 100 percent soft, absorbent cotton, and it measures 34 inches by 70 inches (which is about 7 inches longer and 3 inches wider than the standard size). I was curious to feel it in person after reading that this beach towel is “slightly thicker” (600 grams per square meter) than the brand’s Classic Bath Towel (550 GSM). I was also excited to learn that it offers double-sided “velour softness” and absorbent terry—promising to deliver a new level of luxury and comfort at the beach and pool. Once I decided on the fun and bright Pink Lemonade print (there are four colorways available), I eagerly awaited the arrival of my towel that Brooklinen kindly offered to send me to test for free. But before we get any further, it’s worth noting that you can save 10 percent off if you purchase a pack of two towels and 15 percent off if you buy a pack of three.

When my towel arrived, I was not disappointed. Unlike the less expensive towels that I currently have in my rotation, the sumptuousness of the Brooklinen beach towel stood out to me from the moment I took it out of the box. I tried to keep my excitement in check until after I put the towel through a cycle in my washer and dryer (the brand recommends washing the towel in warm water and drying it on a low heat seating). Thankfully, I didn’t have anything to worry about: My towel looked brand new and somehow felt even softer once I took it out of the dryer.

Part of the reason why I was so thrilled to try Brooklinen’s beach towel is because I had a trip to the sand already scheduled on my calendar. In between wedding events for my friend, I toggled between the beach and pool with my new towel in tow. I’m happy to report that this towel felt like an absolute luxury all week long. I used it for lounging and toweling off after swimming in the pool, and it also doubled as a blanket when temperatures dipped too much on a windy day. Even though it’s a larger towel, it was still quick to dry, and sand fell away from it, too. Plus, I had no problem folding it up and packing it inside my beach bag. All in all, I felt even more comfortable and relaxed, so it’s safe to say this essential is absolutely a new favorite.

If you’re just as excited as I am about days by the water, channel your joy into stocking up on beach towels from Brooklinen before they sell out (again). Even though they’re priced from $65, I can absolutely assure you they’re worth it for the soft velour comfort alone.