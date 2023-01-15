If Your Resolution Is to Drink More Water in 2023, Snag This Best-Selling Brita Pitcher While It’s on Sale

Although you can set goals anytime throughout the year, many people like to use the month of January as their time to make a fresh start. If one of your missions for 2023 is to drink more water, there are plenty of easy ways to make that a reality—and one of them is ensuring you have great quality water at the ready. According to Amazon shoppers, this Brita pitcher gets the quality water job done, and it’s on sale for just $27.

With more than 40,200 perfect ratings and 3,300 five-star reviews, the Brita large 10-cup water filter pitcher has climbed into the top five of the best-selling products in Amazon’s Pitcher Water Filters category. It’s BPA-free and holds up to 10 cups of water (just as its name implies), which is the amount of water needed for three 24-ounce water bottles, according to the brand. And shoppers say they do feel encouraged to drink more water.

To buy: $27 (was $31); amazon.com.

“My water definitely tastes better, helping me to drink more water,” shared a reviewer who said the filtered water “also seems to make coffee taste better.” Another shopper wrote, “It holds a lot, it’s easy to fill with the easy to lift lid, the water tastes great, and it fits easily into the fridge. I’m very happy with my purchase!”

A Brita filter also comes with the pitcher, which is what helps to differentiate the brand’s products from other similar models on the market. According to Brita, only the brand’s filter systems are “certified to reduce chlorine (taste and odor), mercury, copper, zinc, and cadmium” from the water you drink to offer the “freshest taste.” And replacing the filter every two to four months (or when the indicator turns on) is easy: run a new filter under cold water for 15 seconds, line up and insert the filter into your pitcher, seal it, and fill and discard three pitchers of water once the filter is in place.

“The filter is very easy to fill up and stays very clean! Love the size and design,” said a reviewer. “It's super easy to refill and clean. We haven't had to replace the filter yet, but that looks easy to do, too thanks to the instruction manual that came with it,” confirmed a shopper who said it’s an “amazing product for a bargain price.”

While the sale lasts and it stays in stock, pick up a 10-cup Brita filter and pitcher set for under $30. With help from both pieces (and a conscientious plan to keep your bottle filled), you can easily increase your water intake and meet your goal now and throughout the year.