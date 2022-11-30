I’ve Had Oily Hair All My Life, and This $15 Exfoliating Shampoo Is the Only Thing That’s Helped

I can now go more than a day without greasy hair!

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on November 30, 2022 08:00AM EST

It’s popular to go days, even weeks without washing hair to maintain a healthy scalp. However, for any oily hair sufferer, this trend is one we haven’t been able to join. As a lifelong owner of oily hair, if I go more than 24-hours without shampooing, it is clearly noticeable and my scalp feels uncomfortable. I’ve tried dry shampoos, dandruff shampoos, and even “training” my hair to be less oily, but nothing has given me relief from oily hair until I tried this exfoliating shampoo. 

The Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo has been the only product that has cleared my scalp. Available at Nordstrom starting at $15, the minty-scented charcoal shampoo deep-cleans your scalp. Not meant for everyday use, the one 8-ounce container of shampoo lasted me several months after using the shampoo once or twice a week. It doesn’t bubble up like other shampoos, instead the exfoliating shampoo has a slight lather and works more like a scrub. 

Made of coconut oil, binchotan charcoal, tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and an AHA/BHA blend, the shampoo powerfully gets rid of scalp buildup while also soothing at the same time. Free of harsh sulfates, parabens, silicones, DEA (diethanolamine, an emulsifier or foaming agent), and artificial dyes, the shampoo ensures that no heavy additives are being deposited on your scalp. Briogeo advertises its exfoliating shampoo as the best of its line for those with dry, irritated, or flaky scalps—symptoms that can lead to more oily hair.

To buy: From $15; nordstrom.com.

A simple application process when showering, apply the shampoo to wet hair and massage it onto the scalp before rinsing and repeating as necessary. I found that using the exfoliating shampoo twice a week and letting it sit on my scalp for a few minutes before rinsing out, and then washing my hair with a gentle shampoo in between exfoliating washes got rid of any scalp buildup and made it where I could even go a day or two without noticeable grease and an uncomfortable scalp. 

Popular on TikTok, the Briogeo Exfoliating Shampoo has a large fan base, and reviewers on Nordstrom have rated the shampoo 4.4 out of five stars. One reviewer with oily hair wrote, “This is a really gentle, oil-busting shampoo that’s perfect for getting rid of product build-up on my scalp. It doesn’t really lather (which is fine) and I love the refreshing, tingly, super clean feel. I use it once a week and only ever on my roots.”

Not just for those with oily hair, the exfoliating shampoo also works on sensitive scalps. Another reviewer who has suffered from a “sensitive, itchy scalp for years” had tried everything from pharmacy brands to more expensive brands and said, “This is the one that keeps my itchiness at bay and soothes my scalp.”

As someone with relatively thick and water-resistant hair, I section my hair into parts to reach my scalp and scrub the shampoo with the Briogeo Scalp Stimulating Therapy Massager brush for a deeper clean when necessary. The brush is available at Nordstrom for $18. 

Get the only product I’ve ever gotten scalp-relief from when you shop the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo starting at $15 at Nordstrom. 

