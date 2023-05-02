This Deep Conditioning Hair Mask With 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Saved My Dry, Dull Hair Before My Wedding

I’ll be the first to admit: I don’t spend a lot of time on my hair maintenance routine. I have thick, mostly straight brown hair that I haven’t color-treated in years and I typically wear it hoisted back into a messy ponytail. However, about two months before my nuptials, I started to care about how my hair looked.

The pandemic hadn’t helped my cause, morphing my thrice a week shampoo and conditioning routine into a once weekly (if that) occurrence. After getting a professional haircut and brushing up on these hair tricks to get instant volume, I rummaged through my bathroom cabinet for that unopened tub of Briogeo ‘Don’t Despair, Repair!’ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask a publicist had sent me a few months back.

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

After just one treatment, I was (metaphorically) pulling my hair as to why I hadn’t started sooner. The next morning, my hair was transformed from dull and dry to silky and smooth with epic body (read: big volume). Suitable for straight, wavy, and curly hair, this formula is phthalate- and paraben-free, as well as vegan and cruelty-free. It’s made with nourishing ingredients like B-vitamins, algae extract, rosehip oil, and almond oil (97 percent of which are naturally derived)—if you’re looking for a hair mask that enhances your strands’ strength and shine, this is for you. It’s also not overly greasy or goopy, so applying it to your hair is a breeze.

About once a week, to moisturize my dry hair and give it some extra shine, I also use Briogeo’s ‘Don’t Despair, Repair!’ Super Moisture Shampoo and leave the Briogeo Strengthening Hair Treatment on overnight for extra pizzazz. While I think the hair mask was the “secret sauce” to amp up my locks, these two products might round out the mix nicely, especially if you’re looking to take your hair to new heights for a milestone event.

Many customers share my obsession with the hair mask, which has garnered nearly 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon to date. One satisfied shopper said she hasn’t had her “curls look this beautiful” for as long as she can remember,” adding her strands are “so light and soft and just lovely!” Another Amazon customer said the product “saved [their] bleached hair” leaving it fully strengthened and so soft after one use.

While I can’t say I’ve been as meticulous with my hair-care routine since my wedding day, I can say I now know that silkier, softer hair is just a 10-minute hair mask away. Order now, and get excited for a shiny set of locks.

