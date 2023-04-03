This Secret Amazon Section Has So Many Breathable Bed Essentials on Sale Right Now—Up to 60% Off

As the temperature gets warmer, it’s important to not only switch out your winter wardrobe, but also your thick, winter bedding. Heavy comforters and heated blankets just won’t do, so we’ve put together a list of 12 cooling bed essentials that are breathable, lightweight, and all happen to be on sale right now—up to 60 percent off.

For a restful sleep experience, check out these cooling and lightweight bed essentials that include breathable mattress toppers, satin pillowcases, and smooth sheets at a good price. These picks are all in Amazon’s hidden Outlet section and are designed to help you avoid sweating and sighing in discomfort at night. Plus, you’ll even discover popular bedding finds from well-loved brands including Serta, Linenspa, and others. Bonus: These must-have cooling pieces start at just $6.

Cooling Bed Outlet Deals

The space under your sheets calls for an extra layer of protection, which is why having a reliable mattress topper is a must. While some can be thicker and heat-retaining, this popular option from Serta contains a cooling fabric that allows you to stay comfortable throughout the night. Plus, its waterproof material helps shield your mattress from sweat by warding off excess moisture. And when you wash your sheets and blankets, simply throw this in the wash along for freshness.

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.

It’s important to absolutely love the sheets surrounding your skin since they also affect your body’s temperature. If you’re looking for a soft and luxurious feel that many Amazon shoppers say is “like sleeping on a cloud,” these 1,800-thread-count Egyptian sheets are for you. With more than 4,400 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why shoppers love the set. Hot sleepers claim they are comfortably cool with these sheets, which are made from airy microfiber. This steal of a set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

A satin pillowcase is ideal for naturally hot sleepers thanks to its cool-to-the-touch fabric that feels smooth on the skin. And this popular two-piece set by Meila—that has helped many Amazon shoppers sleep better—is no exception. Made with 100 percent polyester satin, the pillowcase has a durable design, a luxurious feel, and a temperature-regulating exterior, making it a long-lasting addition to your bed. Plus, it protects your hair from breakage and helps your skin retain moisture. Available in nine different colors and in multiple sizes, this pillowcase makes a great gift and self-care treat.

To buy: $6 with coupon (was $10); amazon.com.

If you are looking for a new cooling cover to insert your duvet comforter into, this microfiber bedding set by John Pey is on super-sale and has more than 2,000 five star-reviews: Confirming it’s a popular choice among shoppers. The durable material is combined with a washed cotton to add a soft feel to a quality cover. It also conveniently has a zipper closure and four built-in corner ties inside that make the duvet easy to put on, making it a time-saving bedding essential.. Plus, it comes with two matching shams and three calming color options, so you can decide what goes with your room best.

To buy: $23 (was $57); amazon.com.

These organic goose-down pillows really are as light as a feather. Built with a 223 thread-count fabric and filled with a goose feather mix, these pillows offer a fluffy and refreshing night’s sleep. They are soft and breathable, so you can snooze sweat-free as they gently give your head and neck much-needed support. Plus, they can be cleaned with ease by adding them along with your other bedding to the washer. One Amazon shopper said the pillows are “luxurious and heavenly,” adding that they are “the most comfortable pillows ever.”

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.

Looking to shop for even more on-sale cooling bed essentials this spring? Continue scrolling through for even more finds in Amazon’s super-secret Outlet.

To buy: $58 (was $76); amazon.com.

To buy: $69 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $38 (was $58); amazon.com.

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com.

To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.