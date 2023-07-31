Home Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Folding Board Actually Makes Doing Laundry a Fun and Easy Task It has nearly 24,800 five-star ratings. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington How often do you leave your laundry in the basket after washing just because you can’t muster the motivation to fold it? We’d bet it’s probably more often than not. Luckily, we found the perfect product to make it easier and less time consuming. This best-selling BoxLegend folding board basically does all the folding for you. Shop it now for $17 at Amazon. Not only does the board simplify folding, but it also allows you to neatly fold your clothing to avoid wrinkles. Your drawers will look like they’re straight out of a retail store—no more haphazardly folded or rumpled shirts. In fact, it just takes four simple steps to fold a shirt: lay the item flat on the board, fold in both sides, and then fold in the bottom, and you’ll be ready to move on to your next piece of clothing. Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $17 The board can be used for almost any item of clothing, including T-shirts, blouses, button-downs, and pants, and it’s even useful for towels. When extended, the board measures 23 inches by 27 inches, and it collapses into a 11.6- by 9.5-inch rectangle that can easily fit into drawers or a closet shelf when you’re finished. The 9 Best Laundry Detergents of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Nearly 24,800 Amazon shoppers love the folding board and have given it five-star ratings. “Once you get into a rhythm, this tool is just plain fun to use, and then not only do you have a beautifully aesthetic drawer view when you're finished, but that clean pile [of clothing] is gone!” one reviewer commented. Another shopper said that the board “makes quick and easy work of even the most daunting pile of laundry.” Make laundry day hassle free with this clothing folding board. You might even look forward to folding your clean clothes. Grab it for 41 percent off at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Cooling Foam Pillow Is So Comfortable, I Convinced My Best Friend to Get One, Too 11 Secrets to Buying and Selling Furniture Online The Lake Pajamas Hype Is Real—and You Can Score a Set for Up to 40% Off Right Now Thanks to a Rare Sale