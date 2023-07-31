Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Folding Board Actually Makes Doing Laundry a Fun and Easy Task

How often do you leave your laundry in the basket after washing just because you can’t muster the motivation to fold it? We’d bet it’s probably more often than not. Luckily, we found the perfect product to make it easier and less time consuming. This best-selling BoxLegend folding board basically does all the folding for you. Shop it now for $17 at Amazon.

Not only does the board simplify folding, but it also allows you to neatly fold your clothing to avoid wrinkles. Your drawers will look like they’re straight out of a retail store—no more haphazardly folded or rumpled shirts. In fact, it just takes four simple steps to fold a shirt: lay the item flat on the board, fold in both sides, and then fold in the bottom, and you’ll be ready to move on to your next piece of clothing.

Amazon

The board can be used for almost any item of clothing, including T-shirts, blouses, button-downs, and pants, and it’s even useful for towels. When extended, the board measures 23 inches by 27 inches, and it collapses into a 11.6- by 9.5-inch rectangle that can easily fit into drawers or a closet shelf when you’re finished.

Nearly 24,800 Amazon shoppers love the folding board and have given it five-star ratings. “Once you get into a rhythm, this tool is just plain fun to use, and then not only do you have a beautifully aesthetic drawer view when you're finished, but that clean pile [of clothing] is gone!” one reviewer commented. Another shopper said that the board “makes quick and easy work of even the most daunting pile of laundry.”

Make laundry day hassle free with this clothing folding board. You might even look forward to folding your clean clothes. Grab it for 41 percent off at Amazon.

