Bows Are Back—How to Get One of Spring 2023's Hottest Trends

Into all things decorative, frilly, and fun? Here’s some good news: the bow trend is currently in full force. First seen on the runways, this look has made its way into real life. With so many different ways to incorporate bows into beauty and style as well as home decor—it’s easy to hop on the bow train. Think: balletcore, but with a preppy spin.

Here are some stylish fashion and home decor items featuring bows. From a hair ribbon to a vintage-inspired chandelier, it’s certainly a great way to elevate any look, wrapping it all up in a neat little bow.

Hill House Hair Bow in Navy

Hill House Home The Belle Bow

Want to put a bow in your hair the easy way? You don’t have to tie ribbons or be able to create complex hairstyles. The Belle Bow from Hill House Home ($35, hillhousehome.com) has a beautiful ribbon affixed to a standard hair clip. Use the clip to create a ponytail or go with a half-up, half-down look. Choose from blue, navy, and several other colors. 

Gold twist bow stud earrings

Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever Twist Bow Earrings

Sterling Silver Twist Bow Earrings ($42, sterlingforever.com) are sweet stud alternatives that complement both casual and formal looks. Made of 14K gold plated sterling silver, these accessories have a delicate yet sophisticated look ideal for everything from brunch to the office to date night. 

Strawberry Fields one-piece bathing suit with navy floral print and bow tie straps

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Company x Summersalt The Tie Backflip

What do you get when you combine Rifle Paper Company’s beautiful prints, bows, and some sunshine? You get this chic one-piece bathing suit ($88, riflepaperco.com), created in collaboration with Summersalt featuring the Strawberry Fields print in both deep sea and mist colorways. Tie the shoulder straps into any size bow you’d like.

Red camisole with subtle bow detail

H&M

H&M Bow Detail Camisole Top

Who said bows can't be subtle? If large bows aren’t quite your style, this Bow Detail Camisole Top from H&M ($13, www2.hm.com) is worth considering. It can easily be worn under a blazer or by itself with jeans or pants for a more casual look.

Chandelier with gold bow details

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Teen x LoveShackFancy Bow Chandelier

No trip to the antique shop? No problem! This bow chandelier ($369, potterybarn.com) from Pottery Barn Teen is hardly kid stuff. It has sweet vintage vibes that compliment a bedroom, hallway, or even dining space. This fixture is a great choice for any room that calls for an eye-catching piece. 

Black Bow Drawer Knob

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Bow Knobs

Most bow decor has a more traditional aesthetic, but not these cool bow drawer knobs ($10, crateandbarrel.com). Swap out your old hardware for these bows and instantly give a desk or dresser a new look. Choose from a striking modern black, white, or gold hue.

