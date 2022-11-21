These 9 Bouquets Make Great Gifts for Holiday Hosts—and They’re All on Sale for $20 Off

The holidays can be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but between decorating, cooking, baking, entertaining, and, of course, buying gifts, they can also conjure some justifiable stress.

One of the simplest questions we face when attending a holiday event—from Christmas smorgasbords to annual Friendsgivings—is what to bring the host. Idon’t cook or bake, so it’s typically a grab-and-go bottle of Merlot for me. This year, I’m going a more personal route with farm-fresh, festive bouquets from Bouqs that get delivered right to my hosts’ doorsteps—especially because they’re all $20 off now through November 28.

This farm-to-doorstep service offers a diverse and unique curation of flowers for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for roses in just about any color, frilly tulips, or a replantable succulent, Bouqs has you covered. The company partners with sustainable farms, which means flowers stay fresh and last longer/(In fact, some of their blooms arrive as buds to get the most shelf life and so that you can watch them bloom.)

Bouqs offers Thanksgiving and winter selections with a wide variety of holiday-inspired bouquets, wreaths, and plants that can be personalized to suit your needs. These fall- and winter-themed picks include festive styles like spicy pepperberries, a warm magnolia wreath, and tranquil dried arrangements to bring your hosts a unique experience this season.

We rounded up our favorite Bouqs arrangements for the holidays below, featuring a variety of flowers, colors, and price points.

Holiday Bouquet Deals

Spiced Sangria

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: from $54 (was from $74); bouqs.com.

Spice up someone’s holiday table with this bold collection of Black Charm red lilies, burgundy snapdragons, orange roses, alstroemeria, and seeded eucalyptus. The warm mixes of orange and burgundy tones are a festive accompaniment to sipping on mulled wine in your favorite cozy sweater. This Spiced Sangria arrangement is available with 13 to 39 mixed stems.

Plumberry

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: from $34 (was from $54); bouqs.com.

If you’re looking for vibrant color, grab this cheerful arrangement. Featuring peachy pink roses, purple snapdragons, and deep purple and pink chrysanthemums, the Plumberry is a lush and fragrant fall bouquet that will brighten up your holiday host’s tablescape. Customize it with 15 to 45 mixed stems.

Terracotta

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: $79 (was $99); bouqs.com.

Try this dried autumn-inspired bouquet to infuse your space with golden and copper earth tones, but be sure to keep the fragile flowers away from pets or small children. The Terracotta offers a modern assortment of layers and textures and features copper pampas, terracotta wheat, golden baby’s breath, pink sorghum, wheat, and dark pink palms. Splurge a bit on an optional vase for as little as $10 more.

Pumpkin Patch

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: From $39 (was $59); bouqs.com.

Nothing says fall vibes like this vivid and refreshing bouquet, showcasing yellow sunflowers nestled among orange daisies, pincushions, billy balls, and red roses. While the arrangement—available in 16 to 48 mixed stems—may arrive in bud form, it will take just two to three days for its vibrancy to bloom.

North Star

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: $39 (was $59); bouqs.com.

Calling all plant lovers who lack a green thumb: This mini pine Christmas tree sits in a 4.5-inch constellation-themed black and gold pot and doesn’t require much care. Medium to bright indirect light with some moderate watering will keep this sapling thriving year-round.



Pepperberry

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: from $49 (was from $69); bouqs.com.

The Pepperberry bouquet offers a merry mix of pink pepperberry, white roses, red alstroemeria, cedar, eucalyptus, and succulents to complement any holiday table. As a bonus, the succulent is repottable in just three easy steps. Choose from 12 to 36 mixed stems with succulents that you can plant.



Into the Woods

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: $89 (was $109); bouqs.com.

Sparkling with bold tones and winter charm, the Into the Woods bouquet serves as a holiday statement piece. This arrangement features red cushion poms, pepperberry, red eucalyptus, cedar, and natural pine cones. Plus, your holiday host will be delighted to have the durable gold Marina vase as a bonus gift that they can reuse with future arrangements.



Snowcap

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: from $29 (was from $49); bouqs.com.

This cheerful floral display offers a frosty blend of delicate roses, white mums, eucalyptus, and alstroemeria along with a touch of berry accents and pinecones. Choose a Snowcap arrangement with 14, 28, or 42 mixed stems, and pair with Bouqs’s clear Mason Vase or white Signature Vase.



Festival of Lights

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: from $34 (was from $54); bouqs.com.

For the Hanukkah hosts, choose from 16, 32, or 48 mixed stems arranged in the Festival of Lights bouquet. White roses, scabiosa, hypericum, and soothing eucalyptus are included in this neutral arrangement. These bright winter white hues complemented with pops of yellow and sage will light up your Hannukah table or any festive holiday occasion.

With such a huge and impressive selection, Bouqs is sure to help you discover your favorite bouquet to gift the host of your next family gathering.

More Must-Shop Deals