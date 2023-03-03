Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Shoppers Say This Viral Decorative Lamp Is an ‘Adorable Throwback’ to the ’70s—and It's Finally on Sale This popular retro style is stocked in eight colorful designs. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 04:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Mushrooms are having a moment in the homeware space. You may have noticed a surge of curvaceous fairycore lighting dominating the interior backgrounds of Instagram and TikTok influencers' homes. The retro ’70s lighting trend has officially made a comeback, and the fixture styled on the nightstands of social media stars can now be yours. Amazon is full of budget-friendly finds like the Bosenda Opto Mushroom Lamp, which is now on sale starting at just $29. The elegant semi-translucent lamp is crafted from hand-blown glass and comes in striped pastel blue, green, pink, purple, and white designs as well as solid yellow and white iterations. Amazon To buy: From $29 (was from $50); amazon.com. It also comes with a convenient switch power button control and a warm white E12 LED bulb. However, many shoppers use their own colored and smart bulbs for a more personalized effect to the cottagecore trend. "I've got a Philips Hue bulb installed in it, and it reflects the light really great to make the colors pop," a five-star reviewer noted. Keep Your Small Kitchen Tidy and Clutter-Free With This Clever, Space-Saving Cutting Board—and It's on Sale While many customers were drawn to the unique bulbous shape of the "adorable throwback," they also admired how easily it blended with most decor styles. "It's chic, beautiful, and goes so well with my room," one Amazon shopper raved in their review. "It makes a statement without being overbearing. I get compliments on it all the time." Amazon To buy: From $29 (was from $50); amazon.com. Another customer spoke to its beautiful craftsmanship, highlighting, "pictures simply don't do this lamp justice. It has a nice warm glow to it that is the perfect amount of light for [evening] wind-down time." They also commented, "I could not have picked a better lamp than this one." Bring a small touch of retro nostalgia into your home with the Bosenda Opto Mushroom Lamp. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Booties Are the Best Kept Secret to Between-Season Footwear, and These 11 Pairs Are Up to 57% Off The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 I Credit This Weighted Blanket for Helping Me Fall Asleep Almost Instantly—and It’s Up to 41% Off