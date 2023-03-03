Shoppers Say This Viral Decorative Lamp Is an ‘Adorable Throwback’ to the ’70s—and It's Finally on Sale

Mushrooms are having a moment in the homeware space. You may have noticed a surge of curvaceous fairycore lighting dominating the interior backgrounds of Instagram and TikTok influencers' homes. The retro ’70s lighting trend has officially made a comeback, and the fixture styled on the nightstands of social media stars can now be yours.

Amazon is full of budget-friendly finds like the Bosenda Opto Mushroom Lamp, which is now on sale starting at just $29. The elegant semi-translucent lamp is crafted from hand-blown glass and comes in striped pastel blue, green, pink, purple, and white designs as well as solid yellow and white iterations.

Amazon

To buy: From $29 (was from $50); amazon.com.

It also comes with a convenient switch power button control and a warm white E12 LED bulb. However, many shoppers use their own colored and smart bulbs for a more personalized effect to the cottagecore trend. "I've got a Philips Hue bulb installed in it, and it reflects the light really great to make the colors pop," a five-star reviewer noted.

While many customers were drawn to the unique bulbous shape of the "adorable throwback," they also admired how easily it blended with most decor styles. "It's chic, beautiful, and goes so well with my room," one Amazon shopper raved in their review. "It makes a statement without being overbearing. I get compliments on it all the time."

Amazon

Another customer spoke to its beautiful craftsmanship, highlighting, "pictures simply don't do this lamp justice. It has a nice warm glow to it that is the perfect amount of light for [evening] wind-down time." They also commented, "I could not have picked a better lamp than this one."

Bring a small touch of retro nostalgia into your home with the Bosenda Opto Mushroom Lamp.