Shoppers 'Get So Many Compliments' on These Sleek Lamps With Built-In Charging Ports, and They’re 50% Off

Get the lamps for $15 each at Amazon.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. 
Published on May 12, 2023 06:00PM EDT

BOSCEOS TABLE LAMPS SET
Photo:

Amazon

We spend quite a lot of time in bed—sleeping, reading, watching TV—there’s nothing quite like putting your feet up and relaxing after a long day. Your bedroom should be a peaceful zone, so stocking your nightstand with the essentials is important for a good night’s rest. But what about what sits on top of your nightstand? Well, the Bosceos Set of Two Table Lamps offers soft lighting with a multipurpose design that clears tabletop space. And they’re on sale for 50 percent off (that’s just $15 per lamp).

The matching lamps pair well on either side of the bed thanks to their sleek, contemporary structure. Nightstands usually have limited space, so doubling up on tabletop electronics is a smart way to free up precious tabletop square footage. The tall, narrow lamps have two USB ports on their base to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, or other electronics two at a time.

BOSCEOS TABLE LAMPS SET

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

One five-star reviewer loves that the lamps minimize the amount of items on a bedside table, saying that the “chargers work well,” and you “can prop the phone on the base of the lamp or place eyeglasses on it.” An added perk, especially when lying in bed, are the pull chains so there is no need to “fumble for the switch.”

The lamps are available with an elevated, sturdy black metal base and gray, white, pink, or blue shades, or a flax shade with an elevated wood base. However, the black base with the gray shade is on sale for $30. Another reviewer said they are “very cute for the price” and they “get so many compliments on them.”

For a limited time, snag the Bosceos Set of Two Table Lamps in gray for $30 at Amazon and enjoy soft lighting and charging space on your nightstand.

