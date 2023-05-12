Home Shoppers 'Get So Many Compliments' on These Sleek Lamps With Built-In Charging Ports, and They’re 50% Off Get the lamps for $15 each at Amazon. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon We spend quite a lot of time in bed—sleeping, reading, watching TV—there’s nothing quite like putting your feet up and relaxing after a long day. Your bedroom should be a peaceful zone, so stocking your nightstand with the essentials is important for a good night’s rest. But what about what sits on top of your nightstand? Well, the Bosceos Set of Two Table Lamps offers soft lighting with a multipurpose design that clears tabletop space. And they’re on sale for 50 percent off (that’s just $15 per lamp). The matching lamps pair well on either side of the bed thanks to their sleek, contemporary structure. Nightstands usually have limited space, so doubling up on tabletop electronics is a smart way to free up precious tabletop square footage. The tall, narrow lamps have two USB ports on their base to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, or other electronics two at a time. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com. One five-star reviewer loves that the lamps minimize the amount of items on a bedside table, saying that the “chargers work well,” and you “can prop the phone on the base of the lamp or place eyeglasses on it.” An added perk, especially when lying in bed, are the pull chains so there is no need to “fumble for the switch.” The lamps are available with an elevated, sturdy black metal base and gray, white, pink, or blue shades, or a flax shade with an elevated wood base. However, the black base with the gray shade is on sale for $30. Another reviewer said they are “very cute for the price” and they “get so many compliments on them.” Over 71,000 Shoppers Love This Multipurpose Neck Reading Light That’s on Sale for 27% Off For a limited time, snag the Bosceos Set of Two Table Lamps in gray for $30 at Amazon and enjoy soft lighting and charging space on your nightstand. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too This Popular Jewelry Brand Creates Affordable Pieces That Make Perfect Graduation Gifts Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support