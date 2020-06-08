15 Books About Race Everyone Should Read

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Would you look at that? It’s not the month of February and we are sitting here talking about race. Welcome! You posted the black square photo on all your social media accounts. Maybe you even yelled at your supposedly not racist uncle for a comment that he once made over the Thanksgiving table. Maybe you have been out every night, marching in support of black lives that have been wrongly taken too soon. Now you’re wondering what’s next. What more can you do? The answer: read!

I have compiled a list of books that will meet you where you are in your journey of learning about race. Confused about what the term “white feminist” means? There’s a book for that! Want to learn more about the journey that it took for black people to get the right to vote? There’s a book for that! Want to learn how to bring up the topic of race to your friend Matt? Well, there’s even a book for that, too (oops, sorry Matt)!

I personally think that the hardest thing about learning is figuring out where to start. It can seem so overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to understand the complex history of racism. I’ve been a black woman for 26 years, and I still don’t have all of the answers. That’s the fun part about learning, though: you’re never too old to crack open a book and pick up where you left off; or in some questions, start from the beginning. Pick up any one of these books with an open mind. You are here for a reason. Let’s do the work together.