Boneless Pork Products Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Lack of Reinspection

The products were sold at Walmart, Aldi, and other retailers.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023
eastern-meat-solutions-pork-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1365689094
Photo:

bhofack2/Getty Images

Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc., an importer located in Ontario, Canada, is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of raw, boneless pork products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 40,763 pounds of pork items are being recalled because they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

Per the FSIS, the recalled products were imported from Canada, and further processed by another company into boneless barbeque pork items. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.
  • 16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.
  • 16-oz. plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

Additionally, the recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including multiple Walmart and Aldi stores.

The issue was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel, who determined that the now-recalled products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection. While there have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is also concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Given the recall, shoppers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Instead, these items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
frozen-strawberry-recall-GettyImages-907776090
Frozen Strawberries Sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco, Recalled Due to Hepatitis A
sausage-recall-GettyImages-998939314
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
ground-beef-recall
The USDA Recalled Over 38,000 Pounds of Beef—Here's What You Should Know
bob-evans-italian-sausage-recall
Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled From Walmart, Other Retailers Due to Rubber Pieces
Pork rind recall
Over 10,000 Pounds of Processed Pork Products Recalled Due to Lack of Re-Inspection
recall-trader-joes-chicken-burger
Chicken Burgers Sold at Trader Joe's and Other Retailers Recalled Due to Possible Bone Fragments
Italian bitter leaf salad
FDA Investigates Listeria Outbreak Linked to Packaged Salad That Has Caused One Death
general-mills-flour-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-497683100
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Sold Nationwide Due to Salmonella
trader-joes-pesto-recall-GettyImages-1151254428
Trader Joe's Genova Pesto Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk and Walnuts
A package of raw ground beef on a yellow background + recall
USDA Recalls More Than 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Due to E. Coli Concerns
Fresh arugula and baby kale and iceberg salad: Dole Recalls Additional Packaged Salads and Lettuce in More Than 30 States Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Dole Recalls Additional Packaged Salads and Lettuce in More Than 30 States Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
bath towels in bathroom with Real Simple Selects badge
The 16 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Making meatballs illo
91 Kitchen Tricks and Tips From Our Test Kitchen
How to save money - best ways to save money (dollar balls)
Our Best-Ever Tips for Saving Money
starbucks-vanilla-frappuccino-recall
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks Recalled Nationwide Due to Glass Fragments
brie-and-camembert-cheese-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1179761867
Cheese Sold Nationwide at Whole Foods, Albertsons, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns