Boneless Pork Products Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Lack of Reinspection

Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc., an importer located in Ontario, Canada, is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of raw, boneless pork products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 40,763 pounds of pork items are being recalled because they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

Per the FSIS, the recalled products were imported from Canada, and further processed by another company into boneless barbeque pork items. The following products are subject to recall:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

Additionally, the recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including multiple Walmart and Aldi stores.

The issue was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel, who determined that the now-recalled products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection. While there have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is also concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Given the recall, shoppers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Instead, these items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Those with questions about the recall can contact Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.