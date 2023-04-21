Boll & Branch Just Launched a Curated Sleepwear Line That’s Full of Cozy Basics

April 21, 2023

Boll & Branch Sleepwear Launch Tout
If you look forward to changing into pajamas from the moment you put on an outfit in the morning, you already know the joy of super soft sleepwear sets that are as comfortable as they are luxurious. Even though there are plenty of brands with fabulous pajamas, there’s one more that you definitely need to know about: Boll & Branch

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Boll & Branch is already a favorite among shoppers for its luxe duvet covers, comfy sheets, and sumptuous robes. Now the brand is taking things in a new direction by introducing a curated line of pajamas. Whether you prefer sleeping in a long sleeve shirt and long pants, a short sleeve shirt and shorts, or even a sleepshirt, there’s an option for you to discover and enjoy.

Boll & Branch Pajamas

Before you order your new Boll & Branch sleepwear, you’ll first need to decide if you would like a set in the brand’s Signature Fabric or the Soft Knit Fabric. Both options are made from 100 percent organic cotton, but each material has a slightly different feel. The Signature Fabric is the same one Boll & Branch uses for its sheets, and it’s described as “buttery, breathable, and softer with every wash.” In comparison, the Soft Knit Fabric is “undeniably soft with a lived-in feel.” No matter which fabric option you choose, you can order your favorite set in sizes XS to XXL while prices start at $98.

Signature Long Sleeve & Pants Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $148; bollandbranch.com

If you love timeless pajamas with an upscale feel, this Signature set is for you. It features a long sleeve top with a pair of pants, and both pieces are designed to have a “gentle drape,” according to the brand. The button closure and high-low hemline of the shirt, along with the simple drawstring closure of the pants are favorite details. Plan to choose your favorite from three colors: white, pewter (a medium gray), or sky (a lighter gray). 

Signature Sleepshirt

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $98; bollandbranch.com

The Signature Sleepshirt is reminiscent of a classic button down shirt from a Nancy Meyers film. It’s available in white or sky, and it has a double-button closure, a high-low hem, and pretty ruching by the shoulders. Plus, the sleepshirt is pre-shrunk, so you won’t have to worry about it shortening in the wash. Although it’s billed as an option for pajamas, this can easily turn into a beach day must-have because it can work as a coverup in a pinch.  

Soft Knit Short Sleeve & Pants Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $138; bollandbranch.com

It’s tough to say no to a pajama set that’s described as having “the familiar comfort of your favorite lived-in T-shirt,” so the Soft Knit Short Sleeve and Pant Set is one to put on your radar. Boll & Branch says you can expect this set to “never cling” to you while you’re wearing it, and it should also have a “relaxed” fit with a “luxurious drape.” The piping along the front button panel, pocket, and sleeves are eye-catching, and we’re also drawn to the mist and mineral colorways. 

Soft Knit Short Sleeve & Shorts Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $128; bollandbranch.com

The summer often means a switch to cooler pajamas, and the Soft Knit Short Sleeve and Shorts Pajama Set definitely fits the bill. Just like the long sleeve and pants set, you can expect the same ultra-soft feel from the fabric that the brand highlights only becomes even softer after each wash. The difference between this set and the other Soft Knit set are the shorts, which continue the fun piping from the top and also offer an elastic waistband and sizable pockets. Similar to the other set, you can choose from a medium gray (mineral) or a soft, lighter gray (mist).  

Just like Boll & Branch’s other sleep products, the pajamas are also likely to turn into a shopper-favorite line. While all sizes and colors are in stock, make sure to scoop up a set (or a few) in your favorite style. 

Signature Short Sleeve & Pants Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $138; bollandbranch.com.

Signature Short Sleeve & Shorts Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $128; bollandbranch.com.

Soft Knit Long Sleeve & Pants Pajama Set

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $148; bollandbranch.com.

Soft Knit Sleepshirt

BOLL & BRANCH

To buy: $98; bollandbranch.com.

