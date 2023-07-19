I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt

While my husband and I are frugal people regarding clothing, home decor, and grocery shopping (read: thrift stores and Aldi), we are very particular about our sleeping space. Between his chronic back pain and my passion for healthy habits with quality rest at the top, all of our sleep-related buys, including our mattress, pillows, and bedding, have been carefully selected.

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly testing various products to provide my honest reviews, so when I was given the opportunity to trade in my bedsheets for this best-selling set from Boll & Branch, I knew my husband and I would be the right people to see if they live up to the hype. With more than 11,000 positive customer reviews and Real Simple’s seal of approval, our expectations were as high as our standards.

After sleeping on Boll & Branch’s Signature Hemmed Sheets for over a week, we were shocked by how much of a difference they made in our nighttime routine and agreed that they had a permanent spot on our bed. My husband said they feel like “sleeping on a cloud,” and I love the way they make going to bed more enticing, as the sheets are similar to (or in my opinion, better than) ones you’d experience at a luxury hotel resort. And for just two more days, you can add the set to your cart for 20 percent off with code SUMMER23 during the brand’s sitewide summer sale.

Boll & Branch

What makes the sheet set stand out from other ones Real Simple editors and I’ve tested is its buttery soft material. Made with 100 percent long-staple organic cotton, it gets softer with each wash and pills and wrinkles less than short-staple organic cotton sheets. While this type of organic cotton is more difficult to source, which makes it pricier than others, I can honestly say it’s worth the investment, especially when it only continues to improve with time.

For full-, queen-, and king-size sets, you get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases available in 11 neutral colors, including crisp white, sky blue, and light green. There are also twin and twin XL sheet sets, but they come with one pillowcase instead of two. If you want two extra pillowcases for any size bed, you can add them to your order for $59. No matter which size you get, each fitted sheet is designed with a 17-inch pocket and elastic banding around the entire sheet to provide a snug fit on your mattress that doesn’t budge while you sleep.

With two days left of the Boll & Branch annual summer sale, there’s no better time to upgrade your sleeping surface to the most luxurious, editor-approved organic sheets. Add them to your cart while they’re 20 percent off and still in stock.

Boll & Branch