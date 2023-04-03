Shopping I Tried (and Love) the Cotton Sheets We Named the ‘Best Organic Sateen Sheets’—Plus, They’re 20% Off This Week Shop Boll & Branch’s sitewide sale with code SPRING20. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. One set that I’ve recently sampled has officially topped the list of my favorite classic cotton sheets: Boll & Branch’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set. And the brand is having a sitewide sale, so you can save 20 percent with code SPRING20 until April 10. Boll & Branch is known for its high-quality, durable bedding that’s made from organic raw materials. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)- and OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified brand ensures thoughtfully designed bedding from organic fabrics that’s free of harmful chemicals for those with sensitive skin. The Signature Hemmed sheets are crafted from buttery-soft 100 percent organic long-staple cotton with a tightly-woven sateen finish. I’m not the only one who loves them, either—in fact, we named the sheets the Best Organic Sateen Sheets because of their hotel-quality feel and construction. Boll & Branch To buy: From $183 with code SPRING20 (was $228); bollandbranch.com. I received the signature sheet set as a sample from the brand two months ago, and the bedding has only gotten softer over time with each wash. The hefty sheets feature a four-over-one sateen weave rather than the classic one-over-one weave structure to provide unmatched softness. Because of this, it traps heat more than percale weaves, so I never woke up in the middle of the night to throw on a sweatshirt or grab another blanket. However, its satin-like finish is the closest thing I’ve tried to true hotel-quality sheets that made me feel like I was staying at a luxury resort. The brand prioritizes thread quality over thread count, ensuring that the sheets are built to last. Boll and Branch To buy: From $183 with code SPRING20 (was $228); bollandbranch.com. Washing the sheets is easy: Just throw them in the washing machine on a cold, gentle cycle and dry with medium heat. The sheets and pillowcases didn’t shrink or pill, and thanks to the fitted sheets’ 17-inch deep pockets, the set will fit seamlessly onto most mattresses. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases in twin through California and split king sizes. Choose from 10 neutral colors like white along with a variety of tans, grays, and blues—I have the sky set in a queen size, and the color is still vibrant after several wash cycles. The 10 Best Organic Sheets for All Types of Sleepers After weeks of sleeping on these sheets, I can attest to their cloud-like softness, breathability, and substantial fabric. While the sateen-weave cotton is silky, it still has a touch of crispness, providing an airy feel as you sleep. Overall, they feel luxurious without sacrificing longevity. If you're looking for a reliably soft, classic set of organic cotton sheets, head to Boll & Branch to grab this editor-loved set with Real Simple's seal of approval while it's 20 percent off with code SPRING20.