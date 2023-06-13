These Bright and Bold Decor Picks Will Refresh Your Living Space This Summer—Starting at $11 on Amazon

Including discounted finds up to 76 percent off.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on June 13, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Amazon Bold Home Decor Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Sometimes all it takes to freshen up your home decor is adding a pop of color or pattern to elevate the room. If you’re looking to brighten up your space this summer but aren’t sure where to start, there are tons of exciting decor on Amazon, including popular and discounted picks up to 76 percent off. 

Amazon’s Bold Eclectic Style section offers a wide range of eye-catching furniture and accessories that feature contrasting colors, mixed metals, and universal designs. The home decor page includes pieces to spruce up your living space, including decorative pillows, framed abstract artwork, vintage wall sconces, and distressed area rugs—starting at just $11. 

Bold Eclectic Decor at Amazon

Transition your spring decor to summer by swapping out your living room throw pillows with these marked down cushion covers. The popular cases are made with a durable cotton and linen material that is breathable, comfortable, and machine washable. Its 18 by 18 inch size fits all standard throw pillows and can be placed on chairs, couches, and benches. Mix and match with other colors or designs for an added level of juxtaposition. 

Amazon HGOD DESIGNS Polka Dots Decorative Throw Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $19); amazon.com.

Enhance your coffee cup collection and dining table spread with these popular glass mugs. The vintage-inspired glassware features an embossed design that makes it look very elegant despite its affordable price. It also has a curved handle to easily drink your favorite teas and cappuccinos or eat cereal and other breakfast treats. The best-selling cup can hold up to 14 ounces and comes in a set of two. The best part? The mugs are on sale for $20 and have an additional coupon for a double discount of up to 40 percent off. 

Amazon Gezzeny Vintage Glass Coffee Mugs

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Adding a colorful rug is a quick and simple way to instantly upgrade your space. And this Safavieh medallion find is the perfect addition for your living room. The popular rug has earned more than 10,800 five-star ratings and many shoppers love its luxurious look and plush feel. Made with a durable material, the woven rug is stain- and shedding-resistant, for easy cleaning, even if it’s in busy areas. Plus, you can choose from a plethora of sizes and patterns while it’s up to 76 percent off. 

Amazon SAFAVIEH Monaco Collection Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $118 (was $483); amazon.com.

Looking for even more eclectic decor finds to brighten up your home this summer? Continue scrolling for more popular picks from Amazon’s Bold Eclectic Style section while prices are this low. 

Amazon Gardenia Art Abstract Gold Framed Green Line Canvas Print

Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon Bluetit Flower Market Poster Wall Art

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.

Amazon Kate and Laurel Rhodes Glam Octagon Wall Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $117); amazon.com.

Amazon Artmaze Clear Acrylic End Table

Amazon

To buy: $120 (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon Pathson Vintage Metal Wall Sconce

Amazon

To buy: $62 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon HomePop Geometric Shape Metal Accent Table

Amazon

To buy: $65; amazon.com.

Amazon Handicrafts Home Concentrics Collection Storage Organizer Decorative Box

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon Hand Bookends

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon Umbra 358777-221 Dima

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $57); amazon.com.

