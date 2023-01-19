Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30

A long hot shower at the end of the day is one of the best ways to unwind and wash away stress. And one way to make your shower even more relaxing? Aromatherapy shower bombs like these best-selling tablets from BodyRestore. The shower steamers are the luxurious Valentine’s Day gift to give yourself, since you deserve to show yourself some love, too.

The calming lavender-scented tablets promote stress-relief, relaxation, and sleep, making them ideal for nighttime showers. It couldn’t be easier to use the steamers in your shower—just place one on the shower floor to let it dissolve and release the essential oils, and get ready to chill. According to one shopper, using the shower bombs is “such a treat after a long day with a nice hot aromatherapy shower. [They] definitely made me more relaxed.” One five-star reviewer even commented that the lavender scent is incredibly calming and makes their showers “feel like a spa.”

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com.

The shower steamers are sustainable, too. They’re made with baking soda and natural essential oils that are vegan and paraben- and cruelty-free. Plus, the tablets are packaged in recyclable materials. Each bomb is wrapped separately to help the essential oils remain fresh for longer, and they come in a pack of 15, amounting to $2 per tablet, which is a steal. And some reviewers say they last even longer than only one shower, so you’ll get a lot of use out of them.

Shoppers definitely love these shower steamers and have given them more than 6,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say the individually-packaged shower bombs make fantastic party favors, and they don’t leave behind a lot of residue on your shower floor, so there’s no need to clean up every time you use them. One person commented that they will never shower without these tablets again.

If you’re trying to make self-care a priority in 2023, these lavender shower bombs are a soothing Valentine’s Day gift you’ll definitely want to give yourself. Shop them now from Amazon for 25 percent off.