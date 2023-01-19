Shopping Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30 They’re the perfect Valentine’s gift to give yourself. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 10:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Michelle Barnes A long hot shower at the end of the day is one of the best ways to unwind and wash away stress. And one way to make your shower even more relaxing? Aromatherapy shower bombs like these best-selling tablets from BodyRestore. The shower steamers are the luxurious Valentine’s Day gift to give yourself, since you deserve to show yourself some love, too. The calming lavender-scented tablets promote stress-relief, relaxation, and sleep, making them ideal for nighttime showers. It couldn’t be easier to use the steamers in your shower—just place one on the shower floor to let it dissolve and release the essential oils, and get ready to chill. According to one shopper, using the shower bombs is “such a treat after a long day with a nice hot aromatherapy shower. [They] definitely made me more relaxed.” One five-star reviewer even commented that the lavender scent is incredibly calming and makes their showers “feel like a spa.” Amazon To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com. The shower steamers are sustainable, too. They’re made with baking soda and natural essential oils that are vegan and paraben- and cruelty-free. Plus, the tablets are packaged in recyclable materials. Each bomb is wrapped separately to help the essential oils remain fresh for longer, and they come in a pack of 15, amounting to $2 per tablet, which is a steal. And some reviewers say they last even longer than only one shower, so you’ll get a lot of use out of them. Shoppers definitely love these shower steamers and have given them more than 6,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say the individually-packaged shower bombs make fantastic party favors, and they don’t leave behind a lot of residue on your shower floor, so there’s no need to clean up every time you use them. One person commented that they will never shower without these tablets again. This Editor-Approved Shampoo Brush With 99,200+ Perfect Ratings Will Give You a ‘Salon Worthy’ Scalp Massage If you’re trying to make self-care a priority in 2023, these lavender shower bombs are a soothing Valentine’s Day gift you’ll definitely want to give yourself. Shop them now from Amazon for 25 percent off. More Must-Shop Deals Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Shoppers Say These Nonstick Silicone Sheet Pan Dividers ‘Drastically Simplify’ Meal Prep Make Smoothies on the Go With This Portable Blender That Starts at Just $28 on Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit