Sausage fans, beware! According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because they may be contaminated with thin blue rubber pieces.



Per the recall notice, the raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. All of the recalled products weigh one pound, and are labeled “Bob Evans Italian Sausage.” The items also have a lot code of XEN3663466, and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a timestamp between 14:43 and 15:25. Additionally, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

While the recall only pertains to about 7,600 pounds of sausage products, these items were distributed to various retailers nationwide. According to a recall notice posted on the Walmart website, the now-recalled sausage was distributed to hundreds of Walmart stores in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and several other states.



The problem was discovered after Bob Evans Farms Foods notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in its sausage product. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Still, the FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. To that end, consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Additionally, consumers with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264.