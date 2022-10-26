Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled From Walmart, Other Retailers Due to Rubber Pieces

The sausage was distributed to hundreds of stores nationwide.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple.com. Prior to joining Real Simple, she wrote and edited stories about food trends, plant-based food, nutrition, and new product releases for Food Network, LIVEKINDLY, and Eat This, Not That. She also launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. She is a graduate of New York University as a University Honors Scholar.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022
bob-evans-italian-sausage-recall
Photo:

Bob Evans

Sausage fans, beware! According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because they may be contaminated with thin blue rubber pieces.

Per the recall notice, the raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. All of the recalled products weigh one pound, and are labeled “Bob Evans Italian Sausage.” The items also have a lot code of XEN3663466, and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a timestamp between 14:43 and 15:25. Additionally, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. 

While the recall only pertains to about 7,600 pounds of sausage products, these items were distributed to various retailers nationwide. According to a recall notice posted on the Walmart website, the now-recalled sausage was distributed to hundreds of Walmart stores in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and several other states.

The problem was discovered after Bob Evans Farms Foods notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in its sausage product. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. 

Still, the FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. To that end, consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. 

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Additionally, consumers with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
nestle-recalls-stuffed-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-realsimple-GettyImages-471452255
Nestle Recalls Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nationwide Due to Plastic Pieces
falafel-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1272453516
Aldi Frozen Falafel Sold in 38 States Recalled Due to E. coli
brie-and-camembert-cheese-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1179761867
Cheese Sold Nationwide at Whole Foods, Albertsons, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
Ground beef
More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled From Walmart, Other Stores Nationwide Due to E. coli Concerns
Bowl of Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, Parmesan†cheese, bacon, chicken breast and croutons
Whole Foods Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergens
freeze dried blueberries
Freeze-Dried Blueberries Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Presence of Lead
beautiful cold brew with cream swirling on white marble table
Oatly, Organic Valley Among More Than 30 New Beverages Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Microbial Contamination
Fresh zucchini on rustic wooden table
Zucchini Recalled From Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella Concerns
pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mixes Recalled From Walmart, Kroger Stores Nationwide Due to Possible Contamination
A bowl of wonton soup beside a Trader Joe's logo on a pink background: recall
USDA Issues Health Alert for Trader Joe's Wonton Soup Due to Undeclared Allergens
A package of raw ground beef on a yellow background + recall
USDA Recalls More Than 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Due to E. Coli Concerns
Close up of tub of peanut butter
Jif Peanut Butter Recall Now Includes Pre-Packaged Items Made With Potentially Contaminated Peanut Butter
Pork rind recall
Over 10,000 Pounds of Processed Pork Products Recalled Due to Lack of Re-Inspection
recall-trader-joes-chicken-burger
Chicken Burgers Sold at Trader Joe's and Other Retailers Recalled Due to Possible Bone Fragments
A stack of five slices of chicken ham isolated on blue with a recall logo on it.
More Than 234,000 Pounds of Cooked Pork Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
ground-turkey-recall-salmonella
The USDA Has Issued a Public Health Alert for Over 211,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Potential Salmonella