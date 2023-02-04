From the Gym to a Night Out, These $6 Tank Tops Are a Versatile Staple in My Closet

Versatile pieces that can last for years are one of the goals when it comes to shopping for clothes. Trendy pieces are fine additions, but for a closet to last, filling a wardrobe with basic must-haves is how you’ll never run out of outfits. Staple pieces don’t have to be expensive, items like the Boao Basic Crop Tank Top Four-Piece Set have become an essential part of my closet.

I purchased the four-piece set in black, white, army green, and coffee from Amazon last year, and the cropped tanks not only became a part of my summer wardrobe, but have also been a great base layer in the winter. Most of my closet is full of neutrals and greens so the four-pack was an obvious choice for me, but there are 16 different four-pack options with various color combinations to match any style.

The tanks are available in a variety of sizes as well as colors, with sizes ranging from S to XXL. Easy to care for, simply throw the tops in the wash.

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Where I live, it’s not uncommon to stay in triple-digit temperatures for weeks at a time during the summer, so the breathable tanks saved me from being uncomfortable. However, in the fall and winter, the tanks have been my go-to as a base before layering on cardigans and sweaters.

Made of 92 percent cotton and 8 percent spandex, the tops are breathable and slightly stretchy. I am by no means a workout pro but in the past year, I’ve gotten into the routine of doing at-home yoga and pilates workouts regularly. I’ve found that adding one of these tanks on top of a sports bra not only gives you more coverage, but also offers more support without being overwhelmingly tight. They’re breathable enough that I don’t get too sweaty and have since become my favorite workout tops. The racerback style also keeps fabric away from your arms—something no one wants to deal with while working out.

When not working out, I pair the tanks with high-waisted jeans or shorts. The cropped length is long enough to hit my waist, coming just to the top of my waistband. I’ll top it off with one of my many oversized cardigans.

A good tank is all about comfortability, especially when trying to stay cool and the tops’ U-neckline and deep cut back allow for coolness while the structured fit allows for the tanks to be dressed up or down.

One of the over 30,500 customers who rated the tanks five stars said that they appreciated the versatility and fit of the tanks as “they aren’t too cropped.” The reviewer said the tops hit just a few inches below their belly button, and that they have a “flattering fit in the chest” with a neckline that is just low enough to “feel cute.” They “wear them constantly to the gym and even out and about!”

Starting at just $6 per tank, get the Boao Basic Crop Tank Top Four-Piece Set on Amazon for a new wardrobe staple.