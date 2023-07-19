Blueberry Milk Nails Are This Summer's Latest Manicure Trend: Here’s How to Get the Look at Home

It’s the perfect pastel hue for summer.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Published on July 19, 2023
blueberry-milk-nail-polish
Photo:

Essie

Food-inspired manicure trends have risen in popularity this past year, from J.Lo.'s milky nails to Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails. But this summer's prettiest nail color trend? Blueberry milk nails—a powdery blue manicure reminiscent of yet another dairy-based beverage. This pretty blue manicure takes its cue from milky nails by adding a creamy, sheer shade of blue over a base of white or a pearlescent polish to achieve that milky look.

A quick search on social media, and you’ll know why this nail color is popular. The milky blue looks good on just about every skin tone, and the color is eye-catching, but subtle.

How to Do a Blueberry Milk Nails Manicure Yourself

You don’t have to head to the salon to achieve the blueberry milk look. You can easily recreate it at home by following a few key steps.

Start with clean nails, and file them down to your desired shape. Next, pick your color. You can do a milky white base coat and top with the sheer blue or go bolder with a creamy light blue polish. Finally, seal it all with a top coat to ensure your manicure lasts.

Want to get a bit more creative? You can also add a bit of white polish to your blue polish, like nail artist Dana (@danaturenails), in her how-to video below. Her look combines negative space and dark blue details for an added pop.

Best Blueberry Milk Nail Polishes 

If you're sold on the blueberry milk manicure trend, try some of these nail polish colors with a creamy, shimmer, or sheer finish.

Olive & June BP

Hand holding a bottle of Olive and June nail polish in an icy light blue shade called BP

Olive & June is known for long-lasting colors and turning gel manicure fans on to their vegan, cruelty-free hues. This sheer icy blue shade is understated enough to go with everything. And the signature Olive & June fanned brush will ensure full coverage that gets every nook of your nail bed.

To buy: $9; oliveandjune.com

Essie Bikini So Teeny 

Hand holding a bottle of Essie Bikini So Teeny shimmery light blue nail polish

Essie has long been the gold standard in nail color, and Essie Bikini So Teeny is no different. The cornflower blue color has a bit of sparkle for a more nuanced look.

To buy: $10; essie.com

OPI Mali-blue Shore 

Bottle of OPI Mali-blue Shore nail polish

What’s in a name? Mali-blue Shore is definitely ocean-inspired. You’ll get a full-coverage look with this creamy shade.

To buy: $11; amazon.com

