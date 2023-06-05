Style Clothing This $20 Tank Top Is Easy to Style for Summer—and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples “Everything about this tank is a nice surprise!” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 5, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland No matter the season, I always gravitate towards pieces I can layer. And my trick during the summer is to start with a tank top that I can wear by itself on truly hot days just as easily as I can pair it with a jacket or cardigan to help me to stay warm inside when the air conditioning is on at full blast. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, I now have a new tank top option on my radar that’s only $20. The Bliwov tank top is made from 60 percent polyester, 35 percent rayon, and 5 percent spandex for a soft feel that also moves with you. It’s available in an impressive 28 colors and patterns in sizes that range from S to XXL. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. “It’s so soft. I bought two, but I will be buying more,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added that the top is “definitely worth the price.” Another shopper pointed out that the top “doesn’t wrinkle” and shared, “This top is definitely comfortable. It’s very breathable and flowing—perfect for summer.” The key to a great tank top that you’re eager to wear often is that it’s easy to wear and style. And the Bliwov shirt has a crew neckline that simply pulls on over your head. You can wear it with shorts on days off, but what’s even more intriguing is that you can dress it up with a skirt or a blazer and pants for days at the office, too. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. “Everything about this tank is a nice surprise,” began a shopper who added, “The tank drapes and is figure flattering; the hemline offers great coverage yet flatters. It also looks great as a layering piece.” Whether you’re planning to live in casual styles or you need a piece you can dress up or dress down with ease, the Bliwov sleeveless shirt is one to add to your rotation. So, since it’s only $20, join me and pick up one (or a few) to wear on repeat all summer. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Dae's New Heat and Hold Styling Hair Mist Is My Secret to Sleek, Long-Lasting Summer Styles 12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8 Our Favorite Holiday Host Gift Is Sweet, Thoughtful, and Baked by Someone Else—and We Have a Discount Code