This $20 Tank Top Is Easy to Style for Summer—and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples

“Everything about this tank is a nice surprise!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on June 5, 2023 08:00AM EDT

No matter the season, I always gravitate towards pieces I can layer. And my trick during the summer is to start with a tank top that I can wear by itself on truly hot days just as easily as I can pair it with a jacket or cardigan to help me to stay warm inside when the air conditioning is on at full blast. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, I now have a new tank top option on my radar that’s only $20. 

The Bliwov tank top is made from 60 percent polyester, 35 percent rayon, and 5 percent spandex for a soft feel that also moves with you. It’s available in an impressive 28 colors and patterns in sizes that range from S to XXL. 

“It’s so soft. I bought two, but I will be buying more,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added that the top is “definitely worth the price.” Another shopper pointed out that the top “doesn’t wrinkle” and shared, “This top is definitely comfortable. It’s very breathable and flowing—perfect for summer.”

The key to a great tank top that you’re eager to wear often is that it’s easy to wear and style. And the Bliwov shirt has a crew neckline that simply pulls on over your head. You can wear it with shorts on days off, but what’s even more intriguing is that you can dress it up with a skirt or a blazer and pants for days at the office, too. 

“Everything about this tank is a nice surprise,” began a shopper who added, “The tank drapes and is figure flattering; the hemline offers great coverage yet flatters. It also looks great as a layering piece.”

Whether you’re planning to live in casual styles or you need a piece you can dress up or dress down with ease, the Bliwov sleeveless shirt is one to add to your rotation. So, since it’s only $20, join me and pick up one (or a few) to wear on repeat all summer. 

