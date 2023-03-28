You Can Buy a 3-Pack of These ‘Buttery Soft’ Leggings That Amazon Shoppers Love for Just $23 Right Now

There is no such thing as having too many leggings in your closet. A pair of leggings must meet several criteria, from the rise and stitching to the material and breathability to the price. If you're looking for quality leggings without the steep price tag, you can always find a great deal on Amazon. Known for its affordable prices and high-quality pieces, the retailer's fashion section never disappoints. Right now, Amazon shoppers are adding the Blisset Three-Pack High Waisted Leggings to their carts—and you can get them on sale for $23.

The Blisset High Waisted Leggings are made from polyester and spandex materials with four-way stretch that will flatter your figure and hug your waist without rolling down. These leggings move with you wherever you go, from running errands to cleaning up your home to shopping at the grocery store; and they’re available in several colors like black, dark orange, green, brown, and purple, and in sizes S to XXL. Plus, they’ll keep you comfortable through tough workouts by absorbing sweat and moisture. After working up a sweat, simply toss the leggings in the washing machine.

To buy: $23 (was $31); amazon.com.

More than 3,500 shoppers gave the leggings a five-star rating, with many saying they’re comfy, stretchy, and like wearing a “second skin” without being see-through. They are lightweight, ultra soft, and great to wear with any outfit. You can mix and match them with tank tops, tunics, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and sports bras for workouts and everyday wear: You'll never run out of wardrobe ideas with these basic leggings.

Shoppers love Blisset Leggings for their "buttery soft" fabric and budget-friendly price. One pregnant shopper also shared that these “comfortable leggings” do not dig into their growing belly. Another shopper said they’ve spent years trying to find “soft, stretchy, flattering leggings” like these. Not to mention, shoppers love the legging’s style, too, with one shopper saying that this pair of leggings “break necks” every time they wear this pair.

These leggings have just the right amount of comfort and stretch when you’re on the go. Make sure to add them to your cart while they’re on sale at Amazon.

