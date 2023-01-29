Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Cozy, Plush Throw Blanket With 2,200 Ratings—and It’s Only $29

“​​This is the softest, warmest lightweight throw I’ve ever purchased.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bliss Plush Throw Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Every season has its positives, and the best thing about the winter is having the opportunity to make your home feel as cozy as possible. As you navigate spending much more time inside, think about adding a lineup of great books to read, candles, throw pillows, and a warm blanket. If you have everything else covered but you’re still searching for an ultra-soft blanket, thousands of Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this under-$30 plush find

Similar to other retailers, Nordstrom also has an in-house brand, and the Bliss Plush Throw is one of its popular, customer-favorite products with more than 2,100 ratings. The blanket is made from 100 percent polyester, and it measures 50 by 60 inches. Most impressively, it’s affordable, retailing for just $29. 

Bliss Plush Throw

Nordstrom

To buy: $29; nordstrom.com.

“Staying at home just became a bit more lavish. Nothing better than snuggling up with this throw and a good book,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These blankets are amazing! I have purchased three of them, and the colors have a beautiful sheen,” shared another shopper, adding, “I am extremely pleased with the quality for the money.” 

To keep your favorite colors and your decor in mind, the cozy throw is available in up to five colors (beige, navy, pink peony, teal foam, and vanilla). But it’s important to shop quickly because this popular machine washable throw does tend to sell out, and different colors go in and out of stock often. 

“​​This is the softest, warmest lightweight throw I’ve ever purchased,” said one reviewer. “We love these blankets,” shared another shopper. “We have one on our bed that we’ve had for a couple of years now, and [it] still looks brand new! It washes beautifully!”

Join the thousands of Nordstrom shoppers who love the Bliss throw blanket, and pick up one of your own while it’s in stock. Once it arrives, light your favorite candle, pick up your latest book or cue up your favorite show, and make the rest of this season’s chilly nights in extra cozy.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece Tout
This Cozy Fleece Cardigan Comes in 38 Colors, and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Like Wearing a Blanket’
LASLULU Fleece Lined Hoodie
From Working Out to Lounging, Shoppers Love This Best-Selling ‘Buttery Soft’ Hoodie
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings Tout
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of These Fleece-Lined Leggings—and They’re on Sale for $20
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
BEDSURE White Duvet Cover Queen Size Tout
This Duvet Cover Is ‘Super Soft, Lightweight, and Breathable’—and It’s on Sale Starting at $27
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Tout
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13
Gifts for Yourself Under $50 Tout
10 Gifts Under $50 to Treat Yourself to Now That the Holidays Are Over
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths
These Are the Best-Selling Kitchen Towels on Amazon—and a Pack of 6 Is Only $9
ododos-womens-crop-3-pack
Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Supportive’ Tops for Working Out and Lounging—and They’re Only $9 Apiece
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Editor Loved Amazon Activewear
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Trust Me, This Under-$50 Line Will Make You Stop Buying Expensive Leggings
Amazon Spa Bathroom Storefront Tout
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
OTHERLAND Scented Candle tout
From Skincare to Shoes to Cookware, These Under-$25 Nordstrom Steals Are Almost Too Good to Be True
cushionaire-boot-memory-foam-tout-35c262613b1c4122a90868f746ba6b1b
These ‘Super Warm’ Comfy Boots With 2,400 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best-Selling Style at Amazon
stack of blankets
The 24 Best Blankets of 2023 for Your Bed, Couch, and Everywhere Else
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week