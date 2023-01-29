Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Cozy, Plush Throw Blanket With 2,200 Ratings—and It’s Only $29

Every season has its positives, and the best thing about the winter is having the opportunity to make your home feel as cozy as possible. As you navigate spending much more time inside, think about adding a lineup of great books to read, candles, throw pillows, and a warm blanket. If you have everything else covered but you’re still searching for an ultra-soft blanket, thousands of Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this under-$30 plush find.

Similar to other retailers, Nordstrom also has an in-house brand, and the Bliss Plush Throw is one of its popular, customer-favorite products with more than 2,100 ratings. The blanket is made from 100 percent polyester, and it measures 50 by 60 inches. Most impressively, it’s affordable, retailing for just $29.

To buy: $29; nordstrom.com.



“Staying at home just became a bit more lavish. Nothing better than snuggling up with this throw and a good book,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These blankets are amazing! I have purchased three of them, and the colors have a beautiful sheen,” shared another shopper, adding, “I am extremely pleased with the quality for the money.”

To keep your favorite colors and your decor in mind, the cozy throw is available in up to five colors (beige, navy, pink peony, teal foam, and vanilla). But it’s important to shop quickly because this popular machine washable throw does tend to sell out, and different colors go in and out of stock often.

“​​This is the softest, warmest lightweight throw I’ve ever purchased,” said one reviewer. “We love these blankets,” shared another shopper. “We have one on our bed that we’ve had for a couple of years now, and [it] still looks brand new! It washes beautifully!”

Join the thousands of Nordstrom shoppers who love the Bliss throw blanket, and pick up one of your own while it’s in stock. Once it arrives, light your favorite candle, pick up your latest book or cue up your favorite show, and make the rest of this season’s chilly nights in extra cozy.