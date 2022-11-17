Amazon Shoppers Say This Blind Duster Is ‘Super Easy’ and ‘Quick’ to Use—and It’s Only $8 Before Black Friday

Have you ever wondered why your allergies are still acting up even after you’ve done a deep clean of your home? The culprit could be an area you probably don’t think about cleaning—your blinds. While it might be difficult to get into the tiny spaces between your blinds, there’s a useful tool that can actually help you—this Hiware Blind Duster is currently on sale for just $8 ahead of Black Friday, and it’ll make cleaning your blinds so much easier.

The set includes five machine-washable cloths that slip onto the three blades on the sturdy plastic handle. The dusting sleeves do all the work without using any kind of cleaning product, but you can also wet them to remove stuck-on grime. Since the cloths are reusable, you don’t have to worry about constantly buying new cloths or producing lots of waste.

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com.

The blades are able to dust both sides of two blinds at once, helping you save time cleaning with this duster. The small size also makes it easy to store, and it can get into small spaces, like air conditioner and car vents, that are usually difficult to clean, making it a great multi-purpose tool. The duster works for both horizontal and vertical blinds, too.

The tool has over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon—and many shoppers appreciate how this duster makes the tedious task of cleaning in between their blinds faster and simpler. One shopper said, “I use them on all the blinds, and it cuts the work in half,” adding, “I now clean them with the brush every few weeks, and it is a breeze.” Another five-star reviewer added that the duster is “super easy [and] super quick” to use.

Other shoppers have said this duster is “far superior” to other products they’ve tried to use on their blinds, commenting that it “works like a charm.”

If you dread dusting your blinds even more than cleaning your toilet, you should definitely try out this clever tool. And the only thing better than how easy it is to use is the price—it’s currently on sale for only $8 at Amazon, so now’s the perfect time to buy it.