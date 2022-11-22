I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday

I’ve been a dancer for as long as I can remember, so I tend to stick to workouts that remind me of a dance class—my favorite being barre. I need a decent amount of activewear to do barre a few times a week, and with working from home and the athleisure trend still going strong, I’ve become a workout clothes fanatic. But good-quality workout gear is usually pretty expensive, so if you’re like me and have an ever-growing collection of athleisure, you need to grab some of these items during Black Friday (and some are already on sale).

There are some amazing deals from popular brands like Lululemon, Alo, Beyond Yoga, and more. The popular Align cropped tank is on sale for just $19, which is practically unheard of from Lululemon, and I would personally suggest getting one in every color at this price. You can also shop trendy items like this tennis skort that’s 24 percent off and these split-leg pants from Alo that are 41 percent off.

You’ll find discounts on items for every season so you can totally revamp your workout wardrobe—biker shorts, tanks, long leggings, and jackets are all included. There are deals for almost any style, too, whether you prefer all black everything or bright prints and colors. Keep reading to check out these deals that I’m planning to shop.

This is probably my favorite workout top I’ve ever had—it’s so flattering that I’ve considered wearing it as a regular top. The tank’s made with Lululemon’s Nulu fabric that’s breathable, sweat-wicking, and extremely soft. It also has Lycra for added stretch and to help the shirt retain its shape. One reviewer called it a “must-buy,” and another said the top is a “staple” in their workout and everyday wardrobe.

To buy: From $19 (was from $58); lululemon.com.

Last summer, I basically never changed out of my biker shorts. They’re so versatile and perfect for almost any occasion: working out, running errands, even going to brunch. This pair comes in 14 different colors, including tie dye, magenta, and leopard print. There’s a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold cards, keys, or a phone so you can be hands-free. Shoppers have called the shorts “super comfy” and “smooth.”

To buy: From $19 (was from $58); lululemon.com.

I LOVE the mint color of this tank (it also comes in black, red, and yellow if mint isn’t for you). It’s made of Lululemon’s fast-drying Everlux fabric that’s breathable, sweat-wicking, and supportive. The tank has a cropped fit that will look great with high-rise leggings. The best part, though, is that it’s reversible, so you basically get two shirts for the price of one—and at a discount, too.

To buy: From $34 (was $68); lululemon.com.

I can never get enough workout tops, and this cropped one is so cute. This top comes in 16 colors and is made of Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, Everlux. The high neck makes it great for shoppers who prefer more support or coverage while working out. One reviewer said this is “100 percent [their] favorite bra.” FYI: Some shoppers have mentioned that it runs small, so you may need to size up.

To buy: From $39 (was $68); lululemon.com.

I recently bought a pair of these in black, and now I want them in every color—but at $118, they’re not exactly cheap. Luckily, now they’re up to 41 percent off, so definitely grab them while they’re still on sale. These pants are comfy enough to wear while working from home but also cute enough to wear out to dinner. Plus, they’re designed to flatter any body type with fabric that sculpts and smooths.

To buy: From $70 (was $118); aloyoga.com.

I’ve been wanting to hop on the ribbed fabric trend and haven’t taken the plunge yet, but now that these leggings are on sale for up to 41 percent off, I definitely want to try it out. The leggings have a high-rise waist, and the 7/8 length hits just above the ankle for shoppers 5’0 to 5’6 tall. With four-way stretch fabric and a front-smoothing panel, they’ll feel comfortable while working out and are “perfect for yoga or lounging,” according to one shopper.

To buy: From $49 (was $98); aloyoga.com.

I found this cropped jacket when I went searching for a workout-style shrug after seeing Alexis Rose wearing one on Schitt’s Creek. Needless to say I’m obsessed, and luckily it’s on sale for up to 50 percent off. It’s available in five colors (black, ivory, white, dark green, and blue-gray) and is made of soft, ribbed fabric. The shrug looks adorable on its own, or it can be layered to keep you warm.

To buy: From $32 (was $64); aloyoga.com.

I personally think it’s nearly impossible to find a comfortable sports bra, but multiple reviewers have mentioned how nice this one feels, so I definitely want to try it out. This is the sports bra version of Beyond Yoga’s best-selling tank. It’s made of moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric that reviewers have said doesn’t stick to your skin when you sweat. It even has UV protection for shoppers who like to exercise outdoors. The medium-support bra is lined and has a four-way stretch.

To buy: $41 (was $58); beyondyoga.com.

This skinny racerback tank looks so comfy and is one of Beyond Yoga’s best-selling styles, and now it’s on sale for $46. One shopper called it “the most flattering” top they’ve owned, which is all I need to know to try it. The top is cropped to hit just above your hip, and it has medium support with a built-in shelf bra. Reviewers have also said the fabric is super soft and stretchy.

To buy: $46 (was $66); beyondyoga.com.

This crop top has a high-coverage neck and is great for low-impact workouts, like yoga. I think this would be the perfect top to wear in the winter, so you don’t get too cold on the way to exercise. It’s made with Athleta’s Powervita soft compression fabric that’s quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and breathable and has UPF 50+ for sun protection. There’s also a built-in shelf bra with removable pads.

To buy: $32 (was $64); rei.com.

Tennis skirts are a current trend that can be worn for working out or for everyday wear, making them a great investment—plus, this one’s on sale. I love the built-in shorts this skort has that give you extra coverage. There are even front pockets to store your belongings. Both the black and white colors are cute and versatile to match any outfit.

To buy: $57 (was $75); rei.com.

This hoodie is supposed to be worn before and after your workout to keep your muscles warm, but I think it’s cute enough to wear every day running errands or lounging around your house. The hoodie’s made with recycled fabrics and has a drawstring hood and side vents for extra breathability.

To buy: $105 (was $150); rei.com.