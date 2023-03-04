The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

And all you need is water.

Published on March 4, 2023 07:00AM EST

BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Instead of using a bunch of different cleaning equipment and products, you might want to try a versatile device that requires only one thing to clean: Water. If you’re ready to make the switch, the Black+Decker Steam Mop is the perfect solution. After testing it, we even named it our “Best Budget” pick, and it’s on sale right now for $40 at Amazon.

With a 12-foot long cord, you can clean an entire room without having to constantly unplug and move the mop. We noticed that the mop is also lightweight and easy to carry when full or empty. When using it to clean under furniture, we were able to easily maneuver it to fit underneath, and the 180-degree swivel head worked great for cleaning corners and around edges, like chair legs. Since it can effortlessly get into tiny spaces, it would be especially handy for cleaning small rooms, like a powder room, where there’s not much space. 

BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $55); amazon.com.

The steam mop heats up and is ready to go in as little as 30 seconds, and the reservoir holds up to 12 ounces of water, which is enough to clean a whole room in one go. The microfiber pad is safe to use on a variety of sealed hard surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, and laminate. When you’re finished using the mop, throw the pad in the washing machine to clean it.

According to the brand, the hot steam from the mop kills up to 99.9 percent of germs with no additional cleaning products needed, so you can skip the harsh chemicals. It really couldn’t be simpler to use—just add water, turn it on, and start cleaning. 

The Black+Decker Steam Mop will help you clean floors so much more quickly and easily. After testing it, we definitely recommend purchasing it now while it’s on sale. 

