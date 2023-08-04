This Best-Selling Air Conditioner Leaves Rooms ‘Icy Cold’ to Help Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Sale

Fall is right around the corner, but summer temperatures haven’t dropped just yet. If you’re looking for a way to keep cool during the last few dog days, there’s an easy solution. Cue the best-selling air conditioner that’s $120 off its normal price on Amazon.

The Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner cools down your home while saving your main A.C. system from working overtime. Whether you need an extra boost of cold air in the living space or a new cooling gadget for your camper or RV, this popular air conditioner is the one shoppers say “cools instantly.” Its powerful airflow and lightweight design creates a versatile combination to easily move it to any room or take on the go.

Amazon

The Black+Decker unit uses 8,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) to cool down areas up to 350 square feet. Depending on the cooling mode you’re using, you can place the appliance in a corner or quickly install it in a nearby window with the set it comes with. The popular tool also features a handy remote controller that can change the temperature at any point ranging from 64- to 90-degrees Fahrenheit. You can also view and update the device’s temperatures and settings at the top of its digital LED display. One shopper wrote that the device “was extremely easy to set up” and it keeps their room “icy cold with no problems.”

Not only is the Black+Decker appliance an air conditioner, but it also can be used as a dehumidifier or fan. These features are great for sticky seasons or for homeowners who live in extra humid regions. One shopper wrote that the dehumidifier option was a “lifesaver” and “worked so quickly” to remove dampness. The appliance comes in six different sizes in case you have a larger area that needs cooling. Plus, two of the models are able to heat as well, making it ideal for cold months.

The portable air conditioner is an Amazon best-seller and has earned more than 28,400 five-star ratings. Many shoppers rave that their room now “cools down within minutes” since using the appliance. And another shopper who underwent a heat wave wrote, “This unit has made it possible to sleep through the night.”

One final shopper who bought this for a camping trip wrote, “It was a lifesaver. This Florida summer heat and humidity has always been brutal!” The shopper later added, “It has kept us cool all night and for two nights with no issues, at some point we even had to turn it to 75 degrees Fahrenheit as it got so cold.”

Grab the best-selling Black+Decker Air Conditioner while it’s on sale at Amazon for $300, or continue scrolling to see other cooling devices from the brand.

