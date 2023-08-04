This Best-Selling Air Conditioner Leaves Rooms ‘Icy Cold’ to Help Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Sale

Grab it while it’s $120 off at Amazon.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Portable Air Purifier Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Fall is right around the corner, but summer temperatures haven’t dropped just yet. If you’re looking for a way to keep cool during the last few dog days, there’s an easy solution. Cue the best-selling air conditioner that’s $120 off its normal price on Amazon.

The Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner cools down your home while saving your main A.C. system from working overtime. Whether you need an extra boost of cold air in the living space or a new cooling gadget for your camper or RV, this popular air conditioner is the one shoppers say “cools instantly.” Its powerful airflow and lightweight design creates a versatile combination to easily move it to any room or take on the go. 

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Amazon

The Black+Decker unit uses 8,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) to cool down areas up to 350 square feet. Depending on the cooling mode you’re using, you can place the appliance in a corner or quickly install it in a nearby window with the set it comes with. The popular tool also features a handy remote controller that can change the temperature at any point ranging from 64- to 90-degrees Fahrenheit. You can also view and update the device’s temperatures and settings at the top of its digital LED display. One shopper wrote that the device “was extremely easy to set up” and it keeps their room “icy cold with no problems.” 

Not only is the Black+Decker appliance an air conditioner, but it also can be used as a dehumidifier or fan. These features are great for sticky seasons or for homeowners who live in extra humid regions. One shopper wrote that the dehumidifier option was a “lifesaver” and “worked so quickly” to remove dampness. The appliance comes in six different sizes in case you have a larger area that needs cooling. Plus, two of the models are able to heat as well, making it ideal for cold months.

The portable air conditioner is an Amazon best-seller and has earned more than 28,400 five-star ratings. Many shoppers rave that their room now “cools down within minutes” since using the appliance. And another shopper who underwent a heat wave wrote, “This unit has made it possible to sleep through the night.”

One final shopper who bought this for a camping trip wrote, “It was a lifesaver. This Florida summer heat and humidity has always been brutal!” The shopper later added, “It has kept us cool all night and for two nights with no issues, at some point we even had to turn it to 75 degrees Fahrenheit as it got so cold.” 

Grab the best-selling Black+Decker Air Conditioner while it’s on sale at Amazon for $300, or continue scrolling to see other cooling devices from the brand

More Black+Decker Cooling Gadgets

Black+Decker Turbo Desk Fan

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Turbo Desk Fan

Amazon

Black+Decker 16-Inch Standing Fan

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 16 Inches Stand Fan

Amazon

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner and Heater

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Amazon

Black+Decker Tower Fan

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Tower Fan Electric

Amazon

Black+Decker 9-Inch Tabletop Fan

Amazon Black + Decker 9 inches Frameless Tabletop Box Fan

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Hanes Underwear Sale tout
The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4
Dumpling Bags are the Lastest Viral Fashion Trend Tout
Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon
Best Last Minute Deals from Nordstrom Tout
Nordstrom’s Massive Summer Sale Ends in 3 Days, but There's Still Time to Save on Brands Like Levi's and Spanx
Related Articles
Best Selling Cooling Essentials Tout
12 Best-Selling Amazon Finds Shoppers Use to Keep Cool In the Summer—All Under $100
KopBeau Tower Fan Tout
This Fan Works So Well, Shoppers Say It’s the ‘Only Reason’ They’re Able to Sleep During Heat Waves
Cooling Home Section Tout
This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More
do-portable-air-conditioners-work-GettyImages-898247548
Do Portable Air Conditioners Work? Here's Everything to Know About Them
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
black decker portable air conditioner on a colored pattern background
The 5 Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2023
Shark Vacuum One-Off Tout
The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon
groceries-not-to-buy-GettyImages-1482216508
7 Grocery Items to Avoid, According to Food Safety Pros
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Shark Storefront Roundup Tout
Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds Roundup: Clever Finds Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week
Three Window Air Conditioners
The 9 Best Window Air Conditioners of 2023
Composite of Best Coffee Mug Warmers of 2023 including Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
The 8 Best Coffee Mug Warmers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shilucheng Cooling Breathable Bamboo Bed Sheets Set Tout
Hold on, These ‘Next-Level Comfortable’ Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are Just $39 at Amazon
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Light and Airy’ Cooling Bed Sheets With 250,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $32—but Not for Long