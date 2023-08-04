Home This Best-Selling Air Conditioner Leaves Rooms ‘Icy Cold’ to Help Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Sale Grab it while it’s $120 off at Amazon. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Fall is right around the corner, but summer temperatures haven’t dropped just yet. If you’re looking for a way to keep cool during the last few dog days, there’s an easy solution. Cue the best-selling air conditioner that’s $120 off its normal price on Amazon. The Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner cools down your home while saving your main A.C. system from working overtime. Whether you need an extra boost of cold air in the living space or a new cooling gadget for your camper or RV, this popular air conditioner is the one shoppers say “cools instantly.” Its powerful airflow and lightweight design creates a versatile combination to easily move it to any room or take on the go. Amazon Buy on Amazon $420 $300 The Black+Decker unit uses 8,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) to cool down areas up to 350 square feet. Depending on the cooling mode you’re using, you can place the appliance in a corner or quickly install it in a nearby window with the set it comes with. The popular tool also features a handy remote controller that can change the temperature at any point ranging from 64- to 90-degrees Fahrenheit. You can also view and update the device’s temperatures and settings at the top of its digital LED display. One shopper wrote that the device “was extremely easy to set up” and it keeps their room “icy cold with no problems.” Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off Not only is the Black+Decker appliance an air conditioner, but it also can be used as a dehumidifier or fan. These features are great for sticky seasons or for homeowners who live in extra humid regions. One shopper wrote that the dehumidifier option was a “lifesaver” and “worked so quickly” to remove dampness. The appliance comes in six different sizes in case you have a larger area that needs cooling. Plus, two of the models are able to heat as well, making it ideal for cold months. The portable air conditioner is an Amazon best-seller and has earned more than 28,400 five-star ratings. Many shoppers rave that their room now “cools down within minutes” since using the appliance. And another shopper who underwent a heat wave wrote, “This unit has made it possible to sleep through the night.” One final shopper who bought this for a camping trip wrote, “It was a lifesaver. This Florida summer heat and humidity has always been brutal!” The shopper later added, “It has kept us cool all night and for two nights with no issues, at some point we even had to turn it to 75 degrees Fahrenheit as it got so cold.” Grab the best-selling Black+Decker Air Conditioner while it’s on sale at Amazon for $300, or continue scrolling to see other cooling devices from the brand. More Black+Decker Cooling Gadgets Black+Decker Turbo Desk Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $23 Black+Decker 16-Inch Standing Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $37 Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner and Heater Amazon Buy on Amazon $507 $294 Black+Decker Tower Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $65 Black+Decker 9-Inch Tabletop Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $17 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4 Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon Nordstrom’s Massive Summer Sale Ends in 3 Days, but There's Still Time to Save on Brands Like Levi's and Spanx