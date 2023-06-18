Shoppers Swear This Cordless Black + Decker Floor Sweeper Is a ‘Great Timesaver,’ and It’s on Sale for $34

The popular find has more than 3,900 five-star ratings.

Published on June 18, 2023

Messes around the home are inevitable. From accidental spills to everyday pet shedding, there’s bound to be dirt and debris around, calling for a routine wipe down. For light cleanups, forget breaking out the clunky vacuum because this Black + Decker cleaner is here to help—and it’s on sale for $34 at Amazon. 

The Black + Decker Floor Sweeper is a battery-powered cleaner that handles a variety of surfaces with its cordless design. It lets you sweep up crumbs, hair, and debris from anywhere in your home, including hardwood floors, carpets, and upholstered furniture. It’s no surprise that shoppers say it “makes sweeping floors and rugs a snap” and that it “picks up an amazing amount of dust and little bits.” 

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Floor Sweeper

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $60); amazon.com.

Hard-to-reach areas have never been easier to access thanks to the floor cleaner’s rotating head that can effortlessly move around furniture and into tight spaces. The sweeper can lie completely flat to go under beds, couches, and cabinets. Plus, it’s so lightweight that you can effortlessly clean with just one hand. Due to its 2-pound design, people even use the portable device in their vehicles. Additionally, the Black + Decker sweeper comes with a separate brush tool shoppers love to cut through hair that gets tangled up. 

The cordless sweeper has a decent runtime, with many claiming it works for about 20 to 30 minutes in a sitting—enough to clean your whole home. It features a LED notifier that shows you the remaining battery percentage, so you know when it’s time for a charge. Simply plug the charger into the bottom of the sweeper’s head. One shopper said just one charge guarantees “over a month of sweeping.” 

It also features a space-saving feature that makes it easy to store away until your next use. Simply hang the sweeper on a back door or closet hook with the cleaner’s loophole located at the top of the handle. Plus, the floor sweeper can stand all on its own, if you’d rather leave it upright with your other household cleaners. Another shopper who lives in an apartment and appreciates the compact design wrote that it “stores very conveniently” and even called it, “one of my best Amazon purchases.”

The popular vacuum has secured more than 3,900 five-star ratings so far. Shoppers love its versatility and portability while cleaning. One person simply said, “[It’s] the best investment I have ever made. It is lightweight and very effective for daily cleanup.”

Another shopper who calls this cleaner a “great timesaver” wrote, “We have two shedding dogs and sweeping with a broom just moves the hair around the hardwood floors. The area rugs really collect the hair and I refuse to vacuum daily. This sweeper solves the problem.” The device is so powerful, they said they only vacuum weekly now and even bought one for their lake house. 

Ready for an easier way to clean your floors? Grab the Black + Decker Floor Sweeper while it’s on sale for $34 at Amazon. 

