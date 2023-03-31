Hurry! This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect' for 'Quick Pickups' Is Just $25 at Amazon for a Limited Time

Everyday messes are unavoidable, whether you have a spill in your car or your pets get a little unruly, but the right tools can make cleanup nearly effortless. For those minor mishaps that don't require all the bells and whistles of your hefty upright vacuum, a handheld vacuum can come in…well, handy.

Because of its lightweight size, portability, and ease of use, Amazon shoppers swear by the classic ​​Black+Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum. The device has earned one of the top spots on Amazon's list of best-selling handheld vacuums, and for a limited time, it's 58 percent off—so you can snatch it up for just $25.

To buy: $25 (was $60); amazon.com.

The compact yet powerful model can remove hair and debris from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, wood floors, and virtually any dry mess that needs attention. Weighing just 1.4 pounds and measuring 17.1 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, it's the perfect "convenient and compact" tool to maneuver around tight spots inside your car, or for more detailed cleanups like your baseboards, thanks to its integral crevice tool and accompanying brush attachment. Plus, the see-through, bagless dirt bowl lets you know at a glance when it's time to empty it or wash it, along with the reusable filter.

The strong suction "picks up crumbs and cat litter with no problem," according to a reviewer that relies on the handheld vacuum for "quick tidying up." Another shopper dubbed it "the perfect cordless handheld for quick pickups" and added that it "just gets the job done for a reasonable price."

Once you're done with the handheld vacuum, you can simply hang it on the convenient wall mount that also serves as a charging dock. The lithium battery on the cordless device was also praised by customers. "It stays charged for several days, and if it does die, you just pop it on for a few minutes and it works again," a third five-star reviewer wrote.

When it comes to small messes, the Black+Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum is up to the task. Grab it for just $25 at Amazon while you still can.