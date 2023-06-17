The Bissell Steam Mop That Doubles as a Vacuum Massively ‘Cuts Down on Cleaning Time’—and It’s on Sale

The floor cleaning process usually happens in the same order. Every. Single. Time. First you vacuum, then you mop. After all, you need debris-free surfaces to make deep cleaning easier, right? Well, now you can finally say goodbye to the two-step process, because this Bissell steam mop doubles as a vacuum—and it’s on sale right now.

The Bissell Symphony Pet Vacuum and Steam Mop is the two-in-one cleaning tool that’ll surpass all others. It does both cleaning jobs at the very same time. Yes, it vacuums and steam mops in one go, saving you time, effort, and money. Sounds like a good deal, right? Even better, it’s also 33 percent off right now, saving you over $75.

Amazon

To buy: $151 (was $227); amazon.com.

Designed to handle family and pet messes, the Bissell tool can suck up hair and chewed kibble as well as food crumbs and dirt, storing it in its dry dust bin. It’s so powerful, multiple shoppers confirm that the vacuum can pull in debris several inches away. And one person said the Bissell “picks up almost everything it encounters” and is “very effective on cat fur, even [an] absurd quantity.”

And when it comes to mopping, you just need to add a pad to the bottom of the tool and start steam cleaning your floors. It can handle messes on sealed flooring like hardwoods and tiles, heating up to actually sanitize all the surfaces your pet touches. The Bissell comes with two microfiber pads; one soft one for everyday messes, and a durable scrubbing option for stuck-on-there substances.

If needed (like when your furry friends sometimes have accidents inside), you can also swap the washable pads for a disposable one. This way, you can toss the pad in the trash and be done with it. When you’re done vacuuming and mopping, don’t forget to toss out the dry debris, too! This vacuum-mop hybrid makes it simple: Pop the lid open and use the handle on top to push debris out without even touching it.

The Bissell Symphony is a favorite among homeowners and pet lovers alike. It’s why the device has more than 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. People call it a game changer and some even dub it “the best all-in-one floor cleaner.”

“Love the steam mop and vacuum! It cuts down on cleaning time,” wrote one fan who has arthritis and says they can now clean their floors without a break. “Cleanup is a snap; no more emptying nasty water, cleaning rollers, wiping out dog hair, etc… My floors shine like they are brand new. [The] only negative is it is not cordless, but that's so minor compared to the clean.”

Another who was gifted the Bissell mop and vacuum pick also gave it a perfect rating. “I am what you would call a ‘neat freak’ and the first time I used this, I was disgusted with the results. I know it's really cleaning and getting the gunk out of the grout. [It] dries almost immediately.”

Stop vacuuming before mopping and get the Bissell Symphony that simultaneously does both. It’s only on sale for a limited time, so scoop it up now.