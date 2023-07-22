Shoppers Say Their ‘Hardwood Floors Shine’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Bissell Cleaner That’s Now on Sale for $130

Score up to 30 percent off this vacuum and steam mop combo.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bissell Floor Cleaner One-Off Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

You’re in and out of your home constantly throughout the summer season, bringing in an excess of dirt, sand, and debris from the outdoors. If you’re over having to sweep and mop your floors for several hours everyday to keep a spotless house, look no further. This popular Bissell 2-in-1 cleaner can do all the hard work for you, and it’s currently on sale for $130 at Amazon. 

The Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop features two cleaning tools in one to easily rid your floors of debris, dirt, and bacteria. Simply add your desired microfiber or scrub pad, press the start button, and you’re good to go! Not only do several shoppers say that the hybrid gadget “saves tons of time,” but the powerful floor cleaner is also 30 percent off right now. 

Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac

Amazon

The cleaning tool features three digital settings that allow you to vacuum, steam, or do both at the same time. You can use the Bissell cleaner on a variety of surfaces including tile, marble, and hardwood floors...it can even be used to deep clean grout. Plus, if you’re a parent or pet-owner, the nifty tool can be used to quickly scoop up smaller spills, stains, shedding, and other messes. One shopper wrote, “It cuts my floor care time in half, which results in a cleaner house than I have ever had before! Perfect for anyone who has a pet or a child!”

The Bissell Vacuum and Steam Mop sucks up dust and dander while sanitizing your floors. And its built-in tank stores debris inside without getting anything wet, so you can vacuum without worrying about having to clean up dirty water later. When you’re done cleaning, you can easily store this compact tool in the laundry room, closet, or pantry until its next use. 

Thousands of shoppers rave about the popular find, so it’s no surprise to see that the floor cleaner has secured more than 6,100 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote how their “hard wood floors shine” and another shopper wrote, “the suction is amazing! It cleans my vinyl floors like a charm!” 

One shopper wrote, “I have hardwood floors and a heavy shedding pup who is losing his puppy hair very rapidly. He also loves to track in outside dirt or grass and this machine saves me so much time…The floors are clean, shiny, no pet hair and it takes half the time than mopping. Highly recommend.” 

Another shopper wrote that the Bissell cleaner has brought “a whole new world of cleaning.” They later added, “I absolutely love this. I upgraded from a regular steam mop to this and it’s a life changer. I definitely recommend getting the extra pads though, I use mine daily. My floors have never been cleaner.”

Step up your cleaning game for good and grab the Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop while it’s on sale for $130 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

TheraICE Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache Relief Cap Tout
Shoppers Say This Cooling Cap With Over 21,800 Perfect Ratings Helps With Migraines and ‘Super Hot Weather’
Summer Hosting Must-Haves Tout
These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon
Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet
Related Articles
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner on hardwood floor with rug, cleaning up food mess
The 6 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Steam Mops
The 7 Best Steam Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Robot Mops of 2023
The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best vacuums set up next to each other in a living space.
The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2022
The 8 Best Laminate Floor Cleaners
Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD Tout
Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon iRobot Roomba 671020 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
The Time-Saving iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call One of Their ‘Best Amazon Purchases’ Is $140 Off
Amazon eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum
Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get This Eufy Robot Vacuum Mop for 51% Off on Amazon Right Now
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PD deal Tout
This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Vacuum One-Off PD tout
This Popular Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop is Quietly $200 Off Before Amazon Prime Day
steam-mop-GettyImages-1155445908
What Floors Can You Use a Steam Mop On?
Amazon Prime Day Dyson One-Off Deal Tout
This Dyson Cordless Vacuum With 9,900+ Five-Star Ratings Is Officially on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum One-Off PD tout
The Dyson Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Even Kicks Off
Amazon Prime Day Vacuum One-Off Tout
You Can Save 62% on This Shark Canister Vacuum That Impressed Us During Testing