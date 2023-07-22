Shoppers Say Their ‘Hardwood Floors Shine’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Bissell Cleaner That’s Now on Sale for $130

You’re in and out of your home constantly throughout the summer season, bringing in an excess of dirt, sand, and debris from the outdoors. If you’re over having to sweep and mop your floors for several hours everyday to keep a spotless house, look no further. This popular Bissell 2-in-1 cleaner can do all the hard work for you, and it’s currently on sale for $130 at Amazon.

The Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop features two cleaning tools in one to easily rid your floors of debris, dirt, and bacteria. Simply add your desired microfiber or scrub pad, press the start button, and you’re good to go! Not only do several shoppers say that the hybrid gadget “saves tons of time,” but the powerful floor cleaner is also 30 percent off right now.

Amazon

The cleaning tool features three digital settings that allow you to vacuum, steam, or do both at the same time. You can use the Bissell cleaner on a variety of surfaces including tile, marble, and hardwood floors...it can even be used to deep clean grout. Plus, if you’re a parent or pet-owner, the nifty tool can be used to quickly scoop up smaller spills, stains, shedding, and other messes. One shopper wrote, “It cuts my floor care time in half, which results in a cleaner house than I have ever had before! Perfect for anyone who has a pet or a child!”

The Bissell Vacuum and Steam Mop sucks up dust and dander while sanitizing your floors. And its built-in tank stores debris inside without getting anything wet, so you can vacuum without worrying about having to clean up dirty water later. When you’re done cleaning, you can easily store this compact tool in the laundry room, closet, or pantry until its next use.

Thousands of shoppers rave about the popular find, so it’s no surprise to see that the floor cleaner has secured more than 6,100 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote how their “hard wood floors shine” and another shopper wrote, “the suction is amazing! It cleans my vinyl floors like a charm!”

One shopper wrote, “I have hardwood floors and a heavy shedding pup who is losing his puppy hair very rapidly. He also loves to track in outside dirt or grass and this machine saves me so much time…The floors are clean, shiny, no pet hair and it takes half the time than mopping. Highly recommend.”

Another shopper wrote that the Bissell cleaner has brought “a whole new world of cleaning.” They later added, “I absolutely love this. I upgraded from a regular steam mop to this and it’s a life changer. I definitely recommend getting the extra pads though, I use mine daily. My floors have never been cleaner.”

Step up your cleaning game for good and grab the Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop while it’s on sale for $130 at Amazon.

