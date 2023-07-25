Tracked-In Dirt, Wine Spills, and Pet Accidents Are No Match for Bissell’s $100 Spot Carpet Cleaner

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Whether you have pets, children, or just a messy partner, chances are you have quite a few carpet stains that just won’t budge. While you could use a cleaning solution to scrub the discoloration out, there’s an easier way to handle the task—Bissell’s pet carpet cleaner sucks up the gunk, leaving rugs looking like new. And the device is just $100 on Amazon. 

The Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus is perfect for muddy paw prints, red wine, and everyday messes. All you have to do is pour in the cleaning solution and hit the start button to get the carpet cleaner going. Unlike some other cleaners, this one doesn’t require mixing a concoction with water and the like, so you can get started faster and with less hassle. 

BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus, 3181

Amazon

With its removable brush head, the Bissell suctions up debris while scrubbing out hard-to-remove liquid stains and pet accidents. Oh, and people even confirm the smell from said messes was gone instantly, too! One person even said the Bissell is “unbelievably effective in removing stains” and claims in “literally five minutes [and the] stain is gone.” You can see the ghastly mess being pulled out of carpets right into the nozzle. 

Although upright carpet shampooers are great for large coverage, the Pet Stain Eraser is better suited for spot cleaning on all kinds of surfaces anywhere in your home. That’s because there are no wires here; it works via a rechargeable battery for portable cleaning and it weighs just over 3 pounds to prevent hand fatigue. And of course, you can tackle tainted spots on rugs, carpeted stairs, car rugs, and upholstered furniture. 

One caveat: Just make sure the solution is compatible with the fabric on your couches and chairs, otherwise it might leave some discoloration, per shoppers. However, many reviewers swear by the Bissell on upholstery, including a fan who used it on their couch and was “appalled by how clean it looked after cleaning it.”

A pet lover who has two cats refers to the Bissell as a “little miracle maker” and says it “works immediately and efficiently.” They even wrote, “It picks up everything and completely removes the area of the spots, just like that!”

Don’t spend another second scrubbing your carpeting. Get the $100 Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus on Amazon instead.

