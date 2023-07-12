This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day

Don't sleep on this stellar deal.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on July 12, 2023 02:00PM EDT

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PD deal Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

When my fiancé and I first adopted our husky, Lemmy, we expected a lot of changes, but we never imagined how much of a mess our little guy could make without even trying. It didn't take us long to realize that our husky's fur had a mind of its own. Every morning we were greeted with an unwelcome trail of massive, furry tumbleweeds all over our floors, no matter how often we brushed his coat. 

After our old vacuum gave out on us, we decided to invest in the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum, a feature-packed device specifically designed to handle his relentless, unruly shedding. Our house is big, so it can be challenging to keep it clean every day. Thanks to this light and nimble machine, it’s easy to clean Lemmy’s fur off our carpets and hardwood floors. The 27-foot cord lets me float from room to room without having to constantly unplug it, and with the push of a button, the automatic cord rewind feature neatly takes care of the rest. I also don't have to worry about all our hair wrapping around the brush roll, since it utilizes an essential tangle-free design.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum

Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum is also equipped with a lighted crevice tool to get into tight corners, a TurboEraser brush that quickly tidies up my carpeted stairs, and a two-in-one pet dusting brush to de-fur our furniture. Along with an odor-eliminating Febreze filter, the Bissell device boasts a patented Smart Seal Allergen System to trap dirt and debris, which means no more sniffles while I clean up.

With edge-to-edge suction, nothing gets missed, and the single touch, easy-to-empty dirt tank makes cleaning the canister a breeze, too. Our husky will never stop shedding, but the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum makes cleaning up after him hassle-free at the very least. I find myself vacuuming faster and less often than I used to, and I have to admit it's disgustingly satisfying to see just how much this machine picks up.

Right now, the vacuum is 40 percent off for Prime Day, so take advantage of this stellar deal while you still can, and tackle the pet messes in your home with ease as well.

