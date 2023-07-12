Home Cleaning Cleaning Products This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day Don't sleep on this stellar deal. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 02:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten When my fiancé and I first adopted our husky, Lemmy, we expected a lot of changes, but we never imagined how much of a mess our little guy could make without even trying. It didn't take us long to realize that our husky's fur had a mind of its own. Every morning we were greeted with an unwelcome trail of massive, furry tumbleweeds all over our floors, no matter how often we brushed his coat. After our old vacuum gave out on us, we decided to invest in the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum, a feature-packed device specifically designed to handle his relentless, unruly shedding. Our house is big, so it can be challenging to keep it clean every day. Thanks to this light and nimble machine, it’s easy to clean Lemmy’s fur off our carpets and hardwood floors. The 27-foot cord lets me float from room to room without having to constantly unplug it, and with the push of a button, the automatic cord rewind feature neatly takes care of the rest. I also don't have to worry about all our hair wrapping around the brush roll, since it utilizes an essential tangle-free design. Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $278 $167 The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum is also equipped with a lighted crevice tool to get into tight corners, a TurboEraser brush that quickly tidies up my carpeted stairs, and a two-in-one pet dusting brush to de-fur our furniture. Along with an odor-eliminating Febreze filter, the Bissell device boasts a patented Smart Seal Allergen System to trap dirt and debris, which means no more sniffles while I clean up. The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year With edge-to-edge suction, nothing gets missed, and the single touch, easy-to-empty dirt tank makes cleaning the canister a breeze, too. Our husky will never stop shedding, but the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum makes cleaning up after him hassle-free at the very least. I find myself vacuuming faster and less often than I used to, and I have to admit it's disgustingly satisfying to see just how much this machine picks up. Right now, the vacuum is 40 percent off for Prime Day, so take advantage of this stellar deal while you still can, and tackle the pet messes in your home with ease as well. Check Out More Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Essentials Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $18 Bomves Electric Spin Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $43 Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $110 Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $32 Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $40 O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $47 Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $220 $150 Eureka Nes100 Handheld Vac Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $56 iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $165 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 140 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off This Editor-Loved Standing Desk Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day