Shoppers Say Bissell’s Popular Air Purifier Helped Their Allergies 'Tremendously’ and It’s Currently 58% Off

The month of May brings the joyful beginnings of summer with its sunshine, warmth, and greenery. One thing still lingering that we’re ready to be rid of? Spring allergies. They’ve officially reached their seasonal high, but luckily this pollen and dust remover is here to help, and it’s on sale for 58 percent off.

The Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier eliminates particles and pollutants from the air in your household with its three-in-one filtration system that includes a pre-filter that catches hair and lint, a HEPA filter that traps dust, dander, and pollen, and a carbon filter that removes odors and smoke that circulates indoor air . According to the brand, the cleaning tool captures up to 99.7 percent of particles 0.3 microns and smaller, and you can choose from three different fan speeds depending on your home’s needs. It also uses the 360-degree purification to ensure all impurities are trapped before releasing fresh air out from the top of the device.

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $124); amazon.com.

Designed to clean air from anywhere, the portable purifier features a compact, 16-inch tall build that makes it a simple addition to any room in your home. The space-saving, tabletop item is perfect for apartments, dorms, or smaller rooms such as a bathroom, nursery, or home office. And despite its small stature, you can rest assured the powerful purifier filters air up to five times in a given hour depending on the square footage.

There’s no need to worry about a loud fan noise either. The Bissell purifier runs quietly at all times and even features a night mode to operate even more silently so you can sleep soundly. Plus, there is a night light feature on the LED screen where you can also turn the device on and off, select fan speeds, set a designated timer, and see when it’s time to replace the easy-to-install-filter.

The popular air purifier is well-loved among many families and pet-owners who suffer from allergies and even asthma, saying how much of a difference this makes in their breathing.

One shopper who is a parent of three says it gives their family “peace of mind” and their apartment is now “clearer and smells better.” Another reviewer whose daughter is allergic to cats but owns two, wrote that they “noticed a significant difference within the first couple of hours.”

One final shopper wrote,”If you’re looking for an air purifier that checks all the boxes, this is it!” The shopper continues, “I am beyond impressed with this air purifier… I have terrible fall allergies and this has helped them tremendously. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a functional, quiet, and compact air purifier for their apartment or home.”

If you’re ready to end spring on an allergy-free note, grab the personal Bissell Air Purifier while it's on sale at Amazon for just $52. But hurry! This steal is sure to sell out fast.