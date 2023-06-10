This 2-in-1 Bissell Vacuum Can Deep Clean Your Home in No Time, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Save up to 28 percent on the cleaning gadget with more than 4,700 five-star ratings.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on June 10, 2023

Bissell Vacuum One-Off Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as coming back to a clean home after spending a full day outside. One way to ensure your floors are free of dirt and debris from the great outdoors? A powerful vacuum that can work on all kinds of surfaces. Cue this popular Bissell floor cleaner that’s currently marked down for a limited time. 

The Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum that’s loved by shoppers is on sale for $170 at Amazon. It thoroughly cleans carpets, hard floors, and cramped areas by quickly suctioning up hair, dust, and pet dander. Plus, if your pet tends to shed, you’re in luck because the vacuum’s brush roll pulls in hair without the tangling mess. 

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $237); amazon.com.

Additionally, Bissell’s swivel steering design lets you effortlessly move around furniture, decor, and other large objects. And the vacuum’s lightweight build makes it easy to carry throughout the house. Plus, the vacuum has a two-in-one design; remove the middle portion to use as a pod to clean upholstered couches, stairs, and even your car. 

For even more difficult areas, opt for the vacuum’s crevice tool and miniature pet device. They can attach to the vacuum’s hose to get pet hair in your dog’s bed, dust on blinds, and beyond. And the lights on the front of the vacuum head illuminate every nook and cranny to successfully remove otherwise hard-to-see debris, like dust bunnies and dander.

To ensure dust and other allergens aren’t traveling from your floor throughout the air, the vacuum uses a secure HEPA filtration system to trap 99.97 percent of particles, according to the brand. That’s right, you no longer have to worry about breathing in those tiny bacteria specks anymore.

And there’s no need to get your hands dirty when you’re finished vacuuming, either. Just empty the dustbin into the trash with the press of a button, so it’s ready to go for next time. Then store the vacuum in your laundry room, hallway closet, or kitchen pantry to save space when done. 

The vacuum has secured more than 4,700 five-star ratings and many shoppers love its maneuverability, multi-functional features, and deep-cleaning capabilities. One shopper wrote about its “lightweight and powerful” build that is helpful in cleaning their floors, carpet, and stairs. 

“I have six dogs and this vacuum is the best. It is durable, portable, and makes deep cleaning easy,” another shopper wrote. “[It] does well on hard floors and plush carpet.” They were so impressed, they continued, “I would highly recommend this vacuum for all pet homes.” 

Ready for spotless floors in your home? Grab the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon.

